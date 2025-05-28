Catch 35 closing | Felon charged with firearm possession | Lincoln team gets national win

Catch 35 closing in downtown Naperville after 21 years

Seafood restaurant Catch 35 is closing its doors in downtown Naperville next month, according to a Facebook post owners put up on Sunday.

Learn when its last day will be.

Naperville police charge convicted felon with firearm possession

Naperville police allegedly seized four loaded firearms from a Cook County convicted felon during a traffic stop in the early hours of Saturday.

Marcus Carroll, 30, of Calumet City, was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a repeat felony offender and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Find out more about the incident.

Observant Naperville officers nab alleged shoplifters near downtown Lululemon

The Naperville Police Department recently caught some alleged shoplifters thanks to being observant while on patrol, according to a post the group shared on social media Friday.

Learn more about what prompted the officers to take notice and arrest those involved.

Naperville Park District planning three years of financial future

Naperville Park District officials are working on a three-year financial plan that predicts revenue sources, expenses, projects and potential property tax impacts from now through 2027.

Learn more about this financial roadmap and when it will be presented for approval.

Lincoln Junior High team places first in national competition

Lincoln Junior High School’s sixth-grade PI WordMasters Team took home a first-place award recently in a national competition that gave students an opportunity to showcase their prowess in critical thinking.

At the national competition, Lincoln’s PI WordMasters Team engaged in critical thinking by working through complex vocabulary and completing analogies that express different logical relationships.

Throughout the school year, Lincoln’s students participated in three challenge meets, building on their knowledge with each round. They competed at various schools across the U.S.