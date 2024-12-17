D203 NESPA contract ratified | Shoplifting arrest | Eagle Scouts recognized

Naperville School District 203 NESPA contract ratified

The Naperville School District 203 Board of Education on Monday approved a new 2024-2027 collective bargaining agreement with the Naperville Educational Support Professionals Association (NESPA). The contract, retroactive to July, was reached after months of discussion between both parties.

As outlined in the contract, NESPA members will receive a minimum $1.35 hourly pay increase in the current fiscal year 2025 budget, though professionals in some positions may receive more. In fiscal year 2026, an additional $1.10 hourly increase will be implemented, and the fiscal year 2027 pay increase will be determined by the consumer price index.

NESPA members, parents, students, and other community members have been sounding off on the contract negotiations at District 203 Board of Education meetings this fall. Administrators and board members shared their support for NESPA members at Monday’s meeting.

Naperville woman among several charged with shoplifting from Oak Brook store Friday

A Naperville woman was among several charged with stealing merchandise from the Nordstrom Rack in Oak Brook on Friday night.

Alanah Booker, 22, was charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft.

Learn more about that incident, and a second unrelated shoplifting at that same store just an hour and a half earlier.

No service cuts or fare increases for Pace buses

Pace Suburban Bus will maintain its existing routes without increasing fares, based on information shared on the transportation provider’s fiscal year 2025 budget at last Tuesday’s DuPage County Board meeting.

In the upcoming year, Pace plans to continue investing in hybrid buses, rather than traditional diesel-powered vehicles, based on the report. The provider also will continue running its pilot Naperville-Aurora On Demand service, based on positive feedback and ridership numbers.

Pace’s fiscal year 2025 budget is expected to hover around $620 million, and $339 million is allocated toward serving suburban riders. Most of the revenue for suburban services — $287 million of the $339 million — comes from taxes.

Indian Prairie District 204 sets property tax levy

Indian Prairie School District 204 will levy $347 million to support operations, school board members decided Monday night, as they approved the district’s property tax levy for 2024.

The district is able to charge its lowest property tax rate since 2013 — 5% — to generate the necessary operating funds because of new properties and increasing property values, administrators said.

For the owner of a $450,000 house — the average in the district — the levy set Monday is expected to result in $7,032 due to support schools, an increase of roughly $231 from the amount owed last year, administrators said.

The district’s section of the property tax bill also includes a $25.5 million bond and interest levy, bringing its total ask from taxpayers to $372.5 million.

Naperville Park Board recognizes local Eagle Scouts

Five local Eagle Scouts were recognized recently for undertaking projects that have beautified parks and green spaces across the Naperville Park District.

The Naperville Park Board issued each of the scouts a certificate of appreciation for their completed projects, which were undertaken after a vetting process and discussions with district staffers to help flesh out conceptual ideas and specific needs.

Learn more about the scouts and their projects.