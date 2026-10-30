Daylight saving time ends | Greene Valley improvements | Mobile Museum

Daylight saving time ends Sunday: safety checks, seasonal reminders

Get ready to “fall back,” as daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2 a.m., with clocks shifting back one hour.

The change can also be used as a reminder for some safety checks and seasonal tasks: here’s a helpful list of some to note.

Construction begins on Greene Valley Forest Preserve improvements

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County celebrated a groundbreaking this week, marking the start of improvements to the Greene Valley Forest Preserve.

Safety, accessibility and recreational opportunities are top priorities of the $2.8 million in improvements to the forest preserve’s north side, expected to be finished in late summer or early fall 2027.

Find out more about the work underway.

New historic preservation plan heads to Naperville Council for review

A new plan will soon be sent to city council about historic preservation in Naperville. At its Oct. 22 meeting, the Historic Preservation Commission recommended that city council officially review a plan drafted by Naperville Preservation Inc. and report any suggestions to the HPC.

Learn more about the details of the plan.

Nike Sports Complex improvements planned

A contract outlining the cost and full scope of improvements to the Nike Sports Complex is expected to go before the park board in November.

The planned improvements, discussed tentatively at a park board meeting Thursday, Oct. 22, include renovations to existing asphalt trails and installations of a new asphalt trail loop, water play features, a challenge court, and shelter area.

Grant funding through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development program is expected to help fund the improvements. The entire project timeline is slated to kick off next spring and wrap in the spring of 2028.

On the road to understanding: Mobile Museum visits Naperville

A moving lesson in tolerance stopped in Naperville on Wednesday,

Illinois’ Mobile Museum of Tolerance visited the Illinois Department of Health’s Minority Health Conference to share information about workshops the museum offers on history and human rights.

Take a look inside the mobile museum and learn more about it.

Crisis response dogs train with Naperville Fire Department

More than a dozen cute pups lined up on the front lawn of Naperville Fire Station No. 7 last Friday to train with firefighters, loud noises, and fire trucks to help provide comfort to people impacted by tragedy.

The dogs and their trainers took part in HOPE Animal-Assisted Crisis Response training for the Midwest region to prepare partners on both ends of the leash to respond to high-stress situations.

Get a look at these dogs making a difference.

Metea grad Kira Hutson turns setbacks into strength with Florida volleyball

Outside hitter Kira Hutson is in the midst of a memorable season with the nationally ranked Florida Gators. But her journey back to the top of the volleyball world has been full of exhilarating highs and aggravating lows – some of which took place while she was playing at Metea Valley.

Learn more about Hutson’s history and how she was able to come back to the game after injuring her shoulder twice.