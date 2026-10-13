Death investigation causes Metra delay | North Central student commons groundbreaking | Hispanic heritage celebration

Metra BNSF trains delayed after body found near Naperville tracks

Metra commuters on the BNSF line faced both inbound and outbound delays this morning after a man was found dead near the tracks, about a mile from the Naperville station.

Learn more about the incident.

North Central College celebrates groundbreaking for new student commons

On Saturday, Oct. 10, North Central College students, staff, alumni and the community celebrated the addition of a new student commons at the southwest corner of Chicago Avenue and Brainard Street.

Hear more about the new facility in the works.

Naperville Park District and Max’s Mission receive Partnership Award

The Naperville Park District and Max’s Mission received the Illinois Association of Park Districts’ Partnership Award at a gala on Friday, Oct. 9.

The award was given in recognition of the groups’ efforts to promote community mental health through four murals installed at the Rothermel Family Skate Facility last year. The artwork, titled “Afterglow,” is in honor of Max Wijangco and is meant to provide a message of hope to survivors of suicide loss, as well as those struggling with mental health issues.

The Partnership Award recognizes non-governmental agencies that work with park districts or other special recreation agencies in a collaborative effort on a positive campaign, initiative, or project. The award was one of 10 given out at the Best of the Best Awards Gala.

ALMAS brings Hispanic Heritage Month celebration to Naperville Riverwalk

Music and dance filled the Naperville Riverwalk on Friday as the Alliance of Latinos Motivating Action in the Suburbs hosted its “Celebra Nuestra Herencia” event in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Take a look at some of the festivities.

Barry Baldwin leaves legacy beyond the field at Naperville Central

This year’s boys golf season was Naperville Central head boys golf coach Barry Baldwin’s last, as he plans to retire at the end of the school year.

Through his more than 30 years at Central, he’s left his mark not just on the golf course…but also in the classroom, on the soccer field, in the announcing booth, and through his philanthropic efforts.

Learn more about Baldwin’s legacy at Central.