DuPage automated tornado sirens | Outgoing council members reflect | Dancing with Celebrities contenders

DuPage County agency launches automated tornado siren system

DuPage Public Safety Communications officially launched the Fulton automated tornado siren system on Thursday, May 1.

The upgrade means its sirens will automatically be triggered when the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning.

Learn more about how the system works.

Jennifer Bruzan Taylor and Paul Leong reflect on their time as council members

As Naperville welcomed two new city council members and two returning members at its inauguration event on Sunday, it also said goodbye to two outgoing members: Jennifer Bruzan Taylor and Paul Leong.

Hear from both as they reflect on their time on the dais.

Eight Naperville-area notables set to shine in Dancing with the Celebrities

Eight local celebrities are getting ready to put on their dancing shoes to prepare to take part in this year’s Dancing with the Celebrities.

The annual event, hosted by the Career & Networking Center, will take place this year on September 18 at 5:30 p.m. at The Matrix Club.

Find out who’ll be stepping onto the dance floor.

Naperville School District 203 high school course changes

Ten new courses are coming to Naperville Central and North high schools in upcoming years, while five courses are being removed.

Naperville School District 203’s board of education recently approved the course changes, which fall within Project Lead the Way and the art, physical education, and social studies departments.

Find out more about the course changes, and the rationale behind them.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday! Here’s a look at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

May 6 – Game On! Trivia by NCTV17

May 8 – VE Day celebration at Cantigny

May 9 – Tonal Transformation by the Chicago Sinfonietta

May 9 – Drive-By Drop-off Diaper and Mom’s Essentials Drive hosted by Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise

May 10 – Build a Bouquet Mother’s Day Weekend Event in downtown Naperville

May 10 – McDonald Farm Plant Sale hosted by the Conservation Foundation

May 10 – A Pint for Kim blood drive & festival at Naperville North High School

May 10 – Escape Room – Great Decoding at Naper Settlement

May 10 – Solar Saturday: Solar Viewing by the Naperville Astronomical Association

May 10 – Spring Wine Tasting at The Morton Arboretum

May 10 – Styrofoam recycling collection event co-sponsored by city of Naperville, Naperville Noon Lions, Dart Container, and Naperville Environment and Sustainability Task Force

May 10 – Used Book & Media Collection Drive by AAUW Naperville

May 10 – Stamp Out Hunger campaign by letter carriers groups partnering with Loaves & Fishes Community Services

May 10 and 11 – Mother’s Day Craft Show at Fox Valley Mall’s Center Park

May 11 – Open Hands by Young Naperville Singers