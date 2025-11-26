DuPage clerk censured | Yard House opens | Benet football coach to step down

DuPage County Board votes to censure Clerk Jean Kaczmarek

The DuPage County Board on Tuesday voted, 15-1, in favor of a resolution that censures Clerk Jean Kaczmarek.

The document, which has no legal standing, puts the board on record in opposing practices within the clerk’s office concerning financial reporting.

Read more about the censure, what the board had to say about it, and Kaczmarek’s recent concerns about her office’s fiscal year 2026 budget.

Yard House celebrates grand opening in Naperville

Yard House is officially part of Block 59 in Naperville.

The restaurant, located at the corner of Route 59 and Aurora Avenue, held its grand opening on Sunday, Nov. 23. It joins neighboring spots like the Cheesecake Factory and Velvet Taco.

Learn more about the newest addition to the restaurant and entertainment district.

Butterball Turkey Talk-Line experts ready to help you prep the perfect turkey

As the final prep for the Thanksgiving meal begins, remember there’s help if you need it for the star of the dinner table.

The Butterball Turkey Talk-Line, headquartered right here in Naperville, has operators standing by to give thawing, prepping, and cooking tips for those in charge of the holiday turkey.

This is the 44th season for the Turkey Talk-Line, with experts ready to help via phone at 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372), text (844-877-3456), or online, whether through a live chat on the company’s website, social media channels, or via email. Hours can be found on the website. The talk-line will remain open through Christmas Eve.

Annual Christmas tree returns to Naperville’s Dandelion Fountain

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Naperville.

Naperville Park District staff set up the area’s Christmas tree at the Dandelion Fountain site on Monday morning, just in time for the holiday season.

Take a look at the tree, and learn more about its installation.

Celebrate the holidays with festive downtown Naperville events

Downtown Naperville is getting ready for a busy holiday season, chock-full of events.

Upcoming celebrations include the Holiday Parade of Lights this Friday, hosted by the Naperville Rotary Club, and the Holiday Wine Walk next week.

Find out more festive activities for the holidays.

Pat New retires after over 15 years of success with Benet football

After 16 years on the sidelines, Benet Academy head football coach Pat New announced he will be stepping down as leader of the Redwing program.

His tenure at the school is highlighted by several playoff appearances and three trips to the IHSA state semifinals. His players looked up to the leader as a role model and credited his coaching philosophy with creating a winning culture.

Learn more about New’s career.

Happy Thanksgiving from NCTV17!

Happy Thanksgiving from NCTV17! We will be taking a break from NCTV17 News Update over the next two days, but will return with your daily news briefs on Monday, Dec. 1.