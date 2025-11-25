Celebrate the holidays with festive Downtown Naperville events

Downtown Naperville is gearing up for a busy holiday season with several key events.

Kick off the holiday season this week

This Friday is the Holiday Parade of Lights, hosted by the Naperville Rotary Club. The parade starts at 7:00 p.m., with Santa and Mrs. Claus making their first Naperville appearance.

This Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, support the local businesses in the downtown business district. There are over 120 small businesses located in Downtown Naperville.

“This is a very important week for us in this season. I mean, for downtown businesses, they can earn about 25 to 40% of their entire year,” said Katie Wood, Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance.

Enjoy old favorites this December

Guests can also “sip and shop” during the Holiday Wine Walk on Wednesday, December 3. Carolers will also spread holiday cheer every Sunday in December.

The Letters to Santa Mailbox returns at the corner of Jefferson and Main outside Two Bostons. Kids can drop off their letters to Santa and wishlists and receive a reply from Santa’s elves.

About 40 businesses downtown are participating in a scavenger hunt for festive bears. These bears are cleverly disguised in store windows and inside shops for families to find while shopping downtown.

New experiences and businesses bring in the new year

A new art installation joins the festivities downtown. The Naperville Music Box, presented by ArtForum Naperville, will be unveiled on December 4. This interactive experience will be located on Jefferson in the alley between Apple and Sephora and last through late January.

Ringing in the new year are new businesses like Lily Pulitzer and Free People, coming to the Main Street Promenade. A new Barry’s Fitness will also open in the Promenade next year.

Downtown lights display creates ‘magical wonderland’

Throughout downtown, guests can enjoy the display of lights along the streets, especially on Water Street, where the Sunrise Rotary has its annual Naper Lights display.

“I have to give a round of applause to our city of Naperville Public Works crews and their contractors,” Wood said. “I can’t remember a time when downtown was this pretty. It’s just beautiful. So people should definitely come downtown and see downtown all lit up at night, all the roof lines are lit. We’ve got these beautiful lit ornaments and photo-taking opportunities around the town.”

A full list of other holiday events hosted by specific downtown businesses can be found online.

“I hope people come down and enjoy it. It’s just a magical wonderland,” Wood said. “It’s just a perfect place to come down and do your holiday shopping.”

