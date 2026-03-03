DuPage clerk ICE warning | Car fire sparks home | Bonci Pizzeria coming

DuPage clerk says ICE won’t be allowed near polling places

DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek held a news conference yesterday, stating that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents would not be allowed near county polling places.

Car fire at Naperville home causes $800K in damage

A car fire that sparked a blaze in a Naperville home on Saturday caused an estimated $800,000 in damage and displaced six residents.

Lane closures today due to utility work

As per Naper Notify, due to utility work, the northbound side of Washington Street will be reduced to one lane between 5th and 7th avenues today, March 3, between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. 6th Ave between Center and Washington streets will be closed during that same time.

The city noted that all businesses and residences in that area will remain accessible. Motorists passing through are advised to use caution.

Bonci Pizzeria coming to downtown Naperville

New restaurant Bonci Pizzeria is coming to downtown Naperville sometime in late spring.

The location at 22 E. Chicago Ave. will be the pizza place’s first suburban spot in the state.

Park Board approves playground projects

The Naperville Park Board on Thursday approved purchase agreements for new playground equipment at multiple green spaces within the community.

The board’s votes pave the way for installing the new playground equipment at Apache Park, 1567 Apache Drive; Fox Hill Greens, 1635 Brookdale Road; Knoch Park, 724 S. West St.; Springhill Park, 780 Springhill Circle; and Wil-O-Way Park, 1408 W. Jefferson Ave.