Le Macaron opens, Bonci Pizzeria coming to downtown Naperville

New additions to downtown Naperville continue to pop up, with the most recent being the opening of Le Macaron French Pastries.

Le Macaron French Pastries now open

The new pastry shop is now open at 23 W. Jefferson Ave., joining three other Illinois locations. The others are at Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora, Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, and Oak Brook Center in Oak Brook.

Le Macaron was founded in 2009 by mother and daughter team Rosalie Guillem and Audrey Guillem-Saba. They drew inspiration from Rosalie’s French heritage, and their desire to bring “true French macarons” to the American marketplace.

The shop serves gluten-free French macarons, French gelato and cakes, gourmet chocolate, classic French pastries, and coffee.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Bonci Pizzeria coming in the spring

Another new establishment coming to downtown Naperville is Bonci Pizzeria, slated to open sometime in late spring. The restaurant will be located at 22 E. Chicago Ave.

Founded by Gabriele Bonci from Rome, it offers a number of pizzas, with the lineup of what’s available changing throughout the day based on the availability of locally sourced ingredients. Pizzas are served “al taglio,” which is a large rectangular pizza cut into quadrilateral slices and sold by weight.

In addition to their specialty pizzas, Bonci is known for its Roman-inspired rice and pasta balls stuffed with cheeses and meats.

The Naperville location is the first in the suburbs, joining three Chicago spots in Lakeview, the West Loop, and Lincoln Park. The restaurant was founded in Rome.

Other recent openings and newcomers ahead

Katie Wood, the executive director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance, expressed her enthusiasm at these new adds, along with other recent newcomers.

“It’s exciting to see our downtown buzzing with new spots like recent openings Lilly Pulitzer and Free People, and now Le Macaron and Bonci Pizza,” said Wood. “[It’s] just part of the amazing wave of businesses choosing to grow here in 2026.”

Other new businesses coming in the months ahead include Vuori, which took over the Eddie Bauer spot at 110 W. Jefferson, Slyce of New York at 215 S. Washington St., The Belmont, moving into the former Catch 35 location at 35 S. Washington St., and fitness facility Barry’s, in the Main Street Promenade East building.

