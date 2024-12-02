DuPage County budget passed | Arcade exhibit at COD | Santa Mailbox

DuPage County Board passes fiscal year 2025 budget

After several months under the microscope, the DuPage County Board has adopted a $636.6 million budget for fiscal year 2025.

The adopted budget includes a proposed $71 million property tax levy, which will be finalized this spring once new construction figures and other pieces of data come into sharper focus. The county’s tax rate remains flat.

Learn more about what’s included in the budget, and one component that left board members with some lingering questions.

College of DuPage arcade exhibit features 16 playable Midway games

The Cleve Carney Museum of Art (CCMA) at the College of DuPage is changing the game with a new arcade-themed exhibit: “INSERT COIN: Inside Midway’s Arcade Revolution.”

It showcases the growth, success, and end of the video game company Midway Games, which created some of the most iconic video games of the late 20th century in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

Get a look inside the exhibit, which includes 16 playable video games.

Santa Mailbox in downtown Naperville accepting letters to North Pole

The Santa Mailbox is back in downtown Naperville, offering kids a direct drop-off to get their letters to the North Pole.

It’s located at the corner of Main Street and Jefferson Avenue in front of Two Bostons.

Find out more about what’s needed on your wish list to ensure you get a return letter from Santa!

Turkey trotters kick off their Thanksgiving with a 5K in Naperville

Over 6,500 trotters kicked off their Thanksgiving at Naperville Central High School for the 27th annual Turkey Trot on Thursday.

The Naperville Noon Lions’ annual 5K fundraiser welcomed trotters from all around, with some rocking their best Thanksgiving costumes.

Take a look at some of the action from this beloved tradition in Naperville.

Grieving at the holidays? Here’s how to help yourself

The holidays can be a difficult time for those experiencing a loss. If there’s one gift anyone grieving the passing of a loved one can give themselves to cope with the holidays and with their loss, experts say it’s this: permission.

Giving yourself permission — permission to feel what you feel, skip a party if you’re not up for it, and otherwise do whatever seems right — that’s what counselors say most helps to cope in a healthy way at the holidays.

Learn more coping tips from experts about how to help yourself navigate the holidays in the midst of sadness.