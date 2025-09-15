DuPage deputies injured | Youth drug and alcohol trends | Walnut Ridge Park expansion

Deputies injured in struggle at DuPage County courthouse

A Lombard man accused of injuring several deputies Friday morning in a struggle at the DuPage County Courthouse has been denied pre-trial release.

Authorities say the incident involving Avinash Panjwani happened around 10:15 a.m. after a court hearing in which he was ordered to undergo an evaluation.

Learn more about what happened.

Emerging drug and alcohol trends in Naperville youth highlighted at liquor commission meeting

360 Youth Services in Naperville discussed some of the emerging drug and alcohol trends among youth in the area at a liquor commission meeting on Sept. 4.

The focal point of their discussion was the rise in consumption of “Alcopops,” sweet, pre-mixed alcoholic beverages that sometimes resemble soft drinks in both flavor and packaging.

Find out more about what they’re telling parents to watch out for.

Land purchase near Walnut Ridge Park

The Naperville Park District’s Walnut Ridge Park could expand, based on a proposal the park board approved at its Thursday, Sept. 11, meeting.

The park district is entering into a series of agreements to acquire a 5.703-acre vacant parcel, 1389 Royce Road, adjacent to Walnut Ridge Park, with the intent to preserve the land as a conservation area for public open space and community use.

9/11 survivor shares her story at Naperville’s remembrance ceremony

A woman who escaped the North Tower of the World Trade Center on 9/11 recently spoke at the city of Naperville’s Sept. 11 Remembrance Ceremony.

Laura Murphy made her way down 59 floors after terrorists attacked the iconic New York towers.

Watch the full ceremony, which was held in collaboration with Naperville Responds for Veterans.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday sponsored by Qamaria Yemeni Coffee. Here’s a look at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

Sept. 16 – Naper Settlement Farmers Market at Naper Settlement

Sept. 16 – Blood Drive – Will County Commissioner Julie Berkowicz at the 95th Street Library

Sept. 17 – Craft by Beer: The Historic Heist Escape Room at Naper Settlement

Sept. 18 – Naperville Cemetery Walking Tour at Naper Settlement

Sept. 18 – KidsMatter Volunteer Fair at Fort Hill Activity Center

Sept. 18 – Dancing with the Celebrities at the Matrix Club

Sept. 19 – Pajama Party at DuPage Children’s Museum at 301 N Washington St.

Sept. 19 and 20 – Naperville Irish Fest at Central Park

Sept. 19, 20, 26, 27 – Freaky Friday A New Musical – Theater for Charity at The Matrix Club

Sept. 20 – The Great Decoding Escape Room at Naper Settlement

Sept 20 and 21 – Naperville Artisan Market at CityGate Centre

Sept. 21 – Downtown Naperville Fall Wine Walk

Sept. 21 – Riverwalk Fine Arts Fair at Jackson Street

Sept. 21 – Pirate Paddle – Whalon Lake

Sept. 21 – Witches on Water – Whalon Lake

Sept. 21 – Cantigny Car Show at Cantigny South Parking Lot

Sept. 21 – Fun in the Sun: A Broadway Musical Revue by BrightSideTheatre