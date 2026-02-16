DuPage early voting resumes | Robbery arrest | Paczki prep

Early voting in DuPage County resumes after temporary pause

Early voting for the March 17 general primary election in DuPage County resumes Monday at 11 a.m. after a temporary pause that went into effect on Friday.

That pause was due to an appellate court ruling that a candidate who had previously been taken off the ballot be returned to it.

Learn more about who was reinstated to the ballot, along with voting hours and locations.

Man arrested for allegedly robbing car passenger at gunpoint in Naperville

A Minooka man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a Naperville car passenger at gunpoint.

18-year-old Timmothy Hadley appeared in DuPage County court on Thursday, where a judge denied his request for pretrial release.

Find out more about the incident.

Naperville bakeries busy with paczki preparations ahead of Fat Tuesday

Naperville bakeries are busy prepping for tomorrow’s Fat Tuesday, whipping up thousands of paczkis for the occasion, along with festively colored king cakes.

See how DeEtta’s Bakery and Fiene’s Bakery are preparing with these seasonal sweets.

Over 1,000 balloons delivered for DuPage Valentine’s Day cheer

Residents of the DuPage Care Center received some early Valentine’s Day cheer on Friday morning with a special delivery of heart-shaped balloons.

Get a look at the love-filled fundraiser at the facility.

Waubonsie chess team finish as 2026 state runner up

Waubonsie Valley capped off an impressive 2026 season by finishing as the team chess state runner up at the two-day tournament.

After entering state as the top overall seed, the Warriors were narrowly defeated by Stevenson, who took the title of state champion. It’s the first state trophy for Waubonsie chess.

Neuqua Valley finished in fifth place, the best performance in school history.

Learn more about the schools’ victories.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

Feb. 16 – Wizard of Oz performance at Fox Valley Mall

Feb. 16 – We the People: Presidents Day Celebration at Naper Settlement

Feb. 16 – Winter Birds – Free Nature Discovery Days at Knoch Knolls Nature Center

Feb. 16 to Mar. 1 – Unnecessary Farce at Playhouse Theatre

Feb. 16 to Feb. 22 – Juniper Junction at The Morton Arboretum

Feb. 17 – Crafternoon: Heart Embroidery Sampler at Nichols Library

Feb. 18 – Craft Around the World – Chinese Paper Lanterns at Naper Boulevard Library

Feb. 18 – Silver CPR sessions for Seniors at A. George and Patricia Pradel Safety Town of Naperville

Feb. 19 – The Conservation Foundation Membership & Awards Luncheon at Chicago Marriott Naperville

Feb. 19 – Your Friendly Neighborhood Historian: You Think You Know.. The Founding Fathers & The Revolutionary War at Naper Settlement

Feb. 19 – Celebrating the Lunar New Year at Naperville Public Library (online)

Feb. 19 – 22 – Department of Theatre presents “Everybody Thrashing” at the Madden Theatre

Feb. 20 – Puzzle Swap at Naper Boulevard Library

Feb. 20 – VFW Fish Fry by the Judd Kendall VFW

Feb. 20 – 21 & 27- 28 – Legally Blonde The Musical, Jr. by BrightSide Theatre at Yellow Box Theatre

Feb. 21 – Glow in the Snow by the Naperville Park District at Central Park

Feb. 21 – A Night of Broadway: Gala and Concert by the Illinois Conservatory for the Arts at Hotel Arista, 2139 City Gate Lane, at 6 p.m.

Feb. 21 – Department of Music Honors Recital at Wentz Concert Hall

Feb. 21 to Feb. 22 – Bonsai Silhouette Show at The Morton Arboretum

Feb. 22 – West Suburban Wedding Showcase at Hotel Arista