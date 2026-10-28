DuPage Health budget | Dialogue on hate crimes | Free Thanksgiving meals

DuPage Health budget plans for decrease in Medicaid eligibility

Responsiveness and refinement are the themes of the proposed budget for the DuPage County Health Department in 2027, the department’s executive director told the DuPage County Board during a presentation on Tuesday.

The total budget amount is listed at $92 million, but it includes a $25 million line item for potential grants, to ensure flexibility should the county receive more funding than expected. The DCHD executive director noted it reflects “more like a planned $67 million budget.”

Learn more details of the budget, which also accounts for an expected decrease in Medicaid revenue.

Naperville-area community responds to failed Hindu temple attack

More than 50 people from at least seven different Naperville-area faith communities gathered Thursday night with law enforcement and community leaders for what organizers called a ‘Dialogue on Hate Crimes’ at the Wesley United Methodist Church.

United for Peace and the Naperville Interfaith Leaders Association organized the event after the alleged failed shooting plot at Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Aurora on October 11.

Hear what faith leaders, elected officials, and community members spoke about at the event.

Dawn Portner looks ahead as executive director of Downtown Naperville Alliance

There’s a new face at the helm of the Downtown Naperville Alliance. Dawn Portner began her new role as executive director of the group on Sept. 14.

Meet Portner and learn what excites her about taking on this new position.

Mesón Sabika offers complimentary take-out Thanksgiving meals to those in need

Naperville restaurant Mesón Sabika, along with Chicago’s Tapas Valencia, will once again provide more than 4,000 complimentary take-out Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

The turkey dinners will be available for pickup on Thanksgiving between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Orders for the free meals from Mesón Sabika need to be reserved by November 16 by calling 630-983-3000, ext. 2. The restaurant is located at 1025 Aurora Ave.

Naperville students pedal toward confidence in new bike program

Students at Kennedy Jr. High School in Naperville are gaining confidence on bikes with the “Jeff Moores Bicycle Initiative.”

With funding from Naperville Outdoor Alliance and donated new bikes and helmets from Spokes Bikes, the program was started in P.E. classes this school year.

Take a look at the program in action and hear kids’ reactions.

Family Spooktacular brings seasonal smiles to Naper Settlement

The first-ever Family Spooktacular took over Naper Settlement Oct. 24-25, inviting families to enjoy some Halloween seasonal fun at the historic property.

Get a glimpse of some of the festivities at this new event.