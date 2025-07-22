Extreme heat watch | Stan’s Donuts opening | Naperville ranked among safest cities

Extreme heat watch for Naperville area on Wednesday and Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat watch for the Naperville area on Wednesday and Thursday.

Dangerously hot conditions are expected, with the potential for heat index values to rise to 105 to 115. Officials advise the public to stay inside in air-conditioned rooms and keep out of the sun, as the chance for heat-related illnesses will be high. They also recommend checking in on the elderly, the sick, and anyone without air conditioning.

Those who do need to be outside should stay hydrated, wear light clothes, and take frequent breaks in the shade.

Stan’s Donuts opening in Naperville this August

Chicago-based doughnut shop Stan’s Donuts will open its doors this August at Block 59, located at 408 S. Route 59.

Naperville ranked among top 25 safest places to live in the US

Naperville has been named among the top 25 safest places to live in the U.S., according to a recent ranking by U.S. News & World Report.

A ‘no’ vote on Riverwalk fountain contract

Citing cost concerns, a narrow majority of the Naperville City Council voted down a construction company’s contract amendment for repairs to the Fredenhagen Park Fountain on the Riverwalk.

The work pertains to lighting upgrades and improvements to the fountain’s chlorinator system. Fourteen months ago, the city council awarded a contract of $423,600 to Crossroad Construction for the fountain repairs, and the project was extended out to this year because of delays in procuring the necessary electronics and lighting materials.

Crossroad has since submitted an amended contract, $40,700 higher, in the amount of $464,300, because of additional unanticipated tasks for the scope of work, including rewiring for LED lighting and remedying additional leaks. The 5-4 vote against the amendment was cast at the council’s Tuesday, July 15 meeting.

Naperville North hosts the annual Summer Suburban Water Polo Championships

As it has for over two decades, Naperville Suburban Water Polo hosted its yearly youth championships last week, featuring local kids ages 14 and under.

