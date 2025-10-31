Fall back this Sunday | Trick-or-treat forecast | Soccer sectional showdown

Time to fall back: daylight saving time ends on Sunday

The time has come again to fall back an hour with daylight saving time ending Sunday, Nov. 2, at 2 a.m.

Learn more about the history of this practice and the safety checks officials recommend doing as it’s marked.

Slight chance of sprinkles during tonight’s trick-or-treating

Costumed kids will be heading out tonight for Halloween fun, but parents may want to be prepared for a bit of a “trick” in the weather.

The Naperville-area forecast by the National Weather Service calls for a slight chance of “showers or sprinkles” before 7 p.m., with a slight chance of showers predicted for after 7 p.m.

Though Naperville has no official trick-or-treat hours, officials usually recommend that younger kids head in once it starts to get dark, with older kids advised to wrap it up around 8 p.m.

Predictions for prime trick-or-treating hours today show a temperature of 54 degrees at 4 p.m., dropping down to 47 degrees at 8 p.m.

Hundreds to sleep out in DuPage to raise awareness for homelessness

Though the most recent state data from the Illinois Department of Human Services shows homelessness in DuPage County on the decline, it remains an issue for many.

Bridge Communities is hosting its 22nd annual Sleep Out Saturday event this weekend to bring awareness to the cause, with participants spending a night outside, whether in a tent, box, or car.

Find out more about the group’s efforts to combat homelessness.

Soccer sectional showdown between Naperville North and Naperville Central

Naperville North and Naperville Central boys soccer square off for a sectional championship showdown that kicks off tonight at 5:30 pm at Naperville North.

The DVC champion Huskies defeated Lockport 4-0 in the sectional semifinals. The Redhawks took down West Aurora 2-0 in the other semifinal. The winner moves on to the supersectional round on Tuesday night.

How respect, rules, relationship can help parents protect teens

An author who helps adults understand teens has some advice for navigating the risks of the teenage years, and it all revolves around the letter R.

Lisa Damour, a psychologist, author, and contributor to The New York Times and CBS News, recently shared her take on helping teens navigate adolescence with an audience of the GPS Parent Series.

Read more about the “three Rs” she recommends parents use.