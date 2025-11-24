Fatal shooting at Two Brothers | YMCA pushback to park district | Mystery couple engagement

By: Kim Pirc, NCTV17
Published: November 24, 2025 at 10:01 AM CST

NCTV17 News Update slate for November 24, 2025 with close up of police car lights in background for first story on fatal shooting at Two Brothers
Fatal shooting at Aurora’s Two Brothers Roundhouse

Two people are dead, and one is critically injured, after a shooting Saturday night at Two Brothers Roundhouse in Aurora.

Naperville apartment building fire leaves three residents displaced

A fire at a Naperville apartment building on Sunday morning left two of the building’s eight units uninhabitable and three residents displaced.

YMCA opposes Naperville Park District’s proposed expansion plans

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago is challenging the Naperville Park District’s plan to upgrade its facilities and build a new Community Activity Center, saying it would duplicate services already in the community.

Luminary event honors loved ones at Naperville funeral home

The Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home in Naperville held its 28th annual Memorial Luminary Program on Wednesday.

Families gathered to honor and remember loved ones with decorated bags, lit in tribute.

Naperville mayor celebrates Facebook ‘mystery couple’ engagement

A moment captured outside the Municipal Center by the mayor turned into the revelation and celebration of the newly engaged couple.

Mayor Scott Wehrli snapped a photo of a proposal and posted it on Facebook, which soon revealed the identity of the couple.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

Nov. 24 to 26, and Nov. 29Nature Discovery Days – All About Evergreens at Knoch Knolls Nature Center

Nov. 24 to Dec. 19Letters to Santa Mailbox in downtown Naperville

Nov. 24 to Dec. 21 Georgiana and Kitty – Christmas at Pemberley, at Playhouse Theatre, McAninch Arts Center

Nov. 24 to Dec. 24 Christkindlmarket Aurora, RiverEdge Park

Nov. 24 to Jan 3 Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum

Nov. 24 to Jan. 4  Christmas at Cantigny

Nov. 24 to Jan. 18 The Rink at Block 59

Nov. 26Crafternoon: Felt Pie Garland at Naper Blvd. Library

Nov. 27Naperville Noon Lions 5K Turkey Trot starting at Naperville Central High School

Nov. 27 – Jan. 1Hidden Holiday Bears in Windows in downtown Naperville businesses.

Nov. 27 – Jan. 2NaperLights on Water Street in downtown Naperville 

Nov. 28 – Dec. 28Holiday Lights Trolley Tours on the Naperville Trolley

Nov. 28 – Dec. 28Aurora Festival of Lights at Phillips Park

Nov. 28 – Dec. 30Festival of Lights and Tree Sale at Cosley Zoo

Nov. 28Holiday Parade of Lights in downtown Naperville

Nov. 29Riverwalk Viewing: View the Moon and other Night Sky Objects through Telescopes by Naperville Astronomical Association

Nov. 30, Dec. 7, 14Wickedly Popular Christmas Light Show at Cantigny Park