Firearm at Benedictine University | Heinen’s opens | downtown Naperville mural

Firearm discovered in Benedictine University dorm

Lisle Police and Benedictine University Campus Safety discovered a firearm inside a room in Ondrak Hall on campus.

Officials searched the dorm after witnesses reported that the student had shown a gun to others, though no threats were made.

Find out more about the incident.

Heinen’s grocery store now open in Naperville

The Naperville Heinen’s grocery store, at 1244 E Chicago Ave., officially opened its doors on Wednesday morning.

Customers can find traditional grocery items like produce, meats, dairy products, as well as shop special sections like the bakery, specialty cheese shop, butcher shop, and fish market.

Learn more about the new grocery store.

New mural to be unveiled in downtown Naperville

An upcoming mural will be unveiled in downtown Naperville this Friday on the Naperville Township building.

The work, titled “Our Shared Home,” was organized by Mandala South Asian Performing Arts and celebrates the diversity of Naperville residents and what it has meant for them to call the city home.

Take a look at the upcoming mural.

IPSD 204 student artwork graces banners on 95th Street

Students selected during last year’s Fine Arts Festival in Indian Prairie School District 204 are now participating in a public art display in partnership with the city of Naperville.

The works of 29 students are featured on colorful streetlight banners along 95th Street between Book Road and Route 59. The banners will be up through October.

Last year, works by student artists from Naperville School District 203 were featured, as the public art program rotates between the two districts to share the spotlight and showcase student creativity.

NCTV17 LIVE coverage of Naperville’s Sept. 11 Remembrance Ceremony

NCTV17 will provide LIVE coverage of the annual Naperville Sept. 11 Remembrance Ceremony, which can be viewed online or on-air beginning at 6 p.m.

The ceremony marks the 24th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the country, and serves as a way to honor both the victims and the heroes of that day.

This year’s keynote speaker is Laura Murphy, a survivor of the attacks on the World Trade Center. There will also be brief remarks from Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli, Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres, and Naperville Deputy Fire Chief Philip Giannattasio.