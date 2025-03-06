Gun-related arrests outside Topgolf | Feed the Need | Benet basketball to sectional final

Police patrols outside Naperville Topgolf lead to three gun-related arrests

Gun-related arrests have resumed outside the Naperville Topgolf with three people taken into custody over the past month.

Between August 2023 and October 2024, there were 25 gun-related arrests in the Topgolf parking lot at 3211 Odyssey Ct. Although there was a break in arrests from October through January, from Feb. 1 to March 1 there were three, stemming from discoveries during police patrols.

Learn more about the incidents.

New traffic signals at a major intersection

The City of Naperville is contributing funds toward a traffic signal improvement project at the intersection of Ogden Avenue and Naperville-Wheaton Road. The city council on Tuesday voted in favor of an agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation for the work, which is to take place this summer.

The city’s anticipated cost is $36,025.39, which includes planned decorative poles for the new traffic signals, similar to the ones previously installed in Naperville at the intersection of Ogden Avenue and Columbia Street.

Funds through the Federal Highway Administration’s highway safety improvement program will cover 90% of the Ogden/Naperville-Wheaton work. Naperville and IDOT are splitting the cost on the remaining 10% balance.

Volunteers needed to help ‘Feed the Need’ this weekend

More volunteers are needed to help “Feed the Need” this weekend at a food packing event held at Benedictine University in Lisle.

Feed My Starving Children is hosting the Feed the Need! Mobile Pack event, which aims to put together more than 800,000 meals to help feed malnourished children around the world.

Learn how you can help.

Naperville Park Board to reevaluate former commissioners’ benefits

The Naperville Park Board will reevaluate a policy providing discounts to former park board members at their next meeting.

Currently, former commissioners receive benefits like discounted or free golf rounds and free admission to Centennial Beach. But during Thursday’s park board meeting, Board President Mary Gibson discussed changing the policy to potentially eliminate their discounted use of park district facilities and programs.

Gibson noted that with some programs reaching capacity and an increase in golf course usage, the benefits may no longer serve the public interest.

Benet defeats Waubonsie in Boys Basketball Sectional Semifinal

Last night, Benet Academy hosted Waubonsie Valley in the IHSA Boys Basketball Sectional Semifinals. The Redwings hit shots from all over the court to beat the Warriors 63-45.

Benet will now host Downers Grove North in the Sectional Final on Friday at 7 p.m.