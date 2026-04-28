Hayden Panettiere event | Park district strategic plan | Naperville Central finance champs

Hayden Panettiere to sign memoir at Naperville event

“Nashville” and “Heroes” star Hayden Panettiere will be coming to Naperville in May for a book signing event for her new memoir, “This is Me: A Reckoning.”

Learn more about the appearance and her new book.

Naperville Park District approves three-year strategic plan

The Naperville Park District has a new three-year strategic plan, following a recent vote of approval from the park board. The plan serves as a short-term roadmap and document for key priorities and initiatives within the district in the years ahead.

The plan includes new mission and vision statements, as well as a new set of core values. The written statements touch on such themes as the community’s diversity, community bonds, and quality of life enhancements.

The district engaged the Northern Illinois University Center for Governmental Studies to facilitate the strategic plan, which encompasses 2026, 2027, and 2028.

Naperville Central team takes first in statewide personal finance challenge

A team of four students from Naperville Central High School placed first in the Illinois Personal Finance Challenge held April 14 at Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs’ office in Springfield.

They’ll now move on to the finals in Atlanta, Ga., to be held May 31 and June 1.

Find out more about the competition and the winning team from Naperville Central.

Naperville robotics teams qualify for world championships

Several Naperville robotics teams are headed around the country to world robotics championships, held by the groups VEX Robotics and FIRST.

The competitions include teams of all ages, from kindergarteners to college students.

Find out which local teams will be taking part.

Neuqua softball turns to familiar duo as co-coaches this spring

After four years of Dani Asquini leading the charge for the Neuqua Valley softball team, the Wildcats are handing the lineup card to a pair of familiar faces.

Former assistant coaches Jamine Turner and Sam Rochowicz have stepped up to the plate this season as co-head coaches for the blue and gold.

Learn more about this dynamic duo in the dugout.