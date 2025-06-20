Heat advisory | George & Fred opening | Walk with Charlie

Heat advisory issued in the Naperville area from Saturday through Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Naperville area, in effect from Saturday at 10 a.m. through midnight Monday.

Heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees are predicted. The impact will be intensified by consecutive days of hot and humid weather, with limited relief from overnight lows in the mid-70s, according to the NWS.

The NWS warns that high temperatures and humidity may cause heat illnesses. It advises residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay inside where there’s air-conditioning, avoid the sun, and check in on family and neighbors.

Jewelry store George & Fred opening in downtown Naperville this weekend

Jewelry and home decor boutique George & Fred is opening in downtown Naperville on Saturday, June 21, at 216 South Main Street, 2nd floor, at 10 a.m.

The independent shop will feature demi-fine jewelry, home goods, and unique treasures, handpicked or crafted by the owner, who is a Naperville resident.

Naperville apartment balcony fire causes estimated $30k in damages

A fire on the balcony of a Naperville apartment complex has caused an estimated $30,000 in damages to a home in the building, according to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department.

DuPage County Sheriff’s Office begins Fourth of July traffic safety campaign

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office has begun its Fourth of July traffic safety campaign, running from today through July 7. The campaign will focus on impaired and unbuckled drivers.

Tips provided by the sheriff’s office include designating a sober driver, reporting impaired drivers to police, calling for a ride if you are impaired, preventing friends and family from driving while impaired, and ensuring all occupants in a vehicle are wearing seat belts.

The campaign is part of a statewide effort involving the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local police and sheriff’s departments.

Naperville Public Library board recognizes new and departing members

It was an evening of welcoming new board members and recognizing a departing trustee at the Naperville Public Library Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday.

Six members were sworn in, and Barbara O’Meara was recognized for her six years of service.

Naper Settlement’s “Naper Nights” music series kicks off Friday

Naper Settlement’s summer music series “Naper Nights” kicks off tonight, with a lineup including tributes to both The Flaming Lips and Jane’s Addiction, with music starting at 6 p.m.

‘Walk with Charlie’ shines light on rare pediatric disease awareness

At the age of 6, Naperville resident Charlie Sims was diagnosed with Batten disease, a fatal, ultra-rare, progressive, neurodegenerative condition.

The family has since been working with doctors at Rush Hospital, who’ve started Charlie on first-in-the-world genetic treatments. But his family says more attention and funding are needed to combat the disease, which is why they launched “Team Charlie” in October of 2023.

