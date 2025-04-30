Hidden Oaks reopening | Bill Cartwright visits Naperville | Edward Foundation awards scholarships 

Hidden Oaks Nature Center to reopen this weekend

There’s an “Oak-tacular Celebration” happening this weekend at Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook.

After more than a year of being closed for a $2 million renovation project, the center is finally opening back up to the public on May 3, with festivities being held from noon to 4 p.m.

Learn more about what’s planned and get a sneak peek inside the revamped facility.

Former NBA Champion Bill Cartwright holds book signing in Naperville

Three-time NBA champion Bill Cartwright recently visited Naperville to celebrate the release of his new book “Living Life at the Center.”

The 7-foot-1 basketball legend held a book signing along with a meet and greet at Everleigh Naperville to commemorate its launch.

Hear more from Cartwright about what’s at the heart of his book.

District 203 budget planning underway

With property taxes making up 85.3% of Naperville School District 203’s budget annually, officials have a number of known data points to begin planning for the upcoming 2025-26 school year budget.

Naperville 203 officials recently presented anticipated revenue projections in the next school year budget as a precursor to the official unveiling of the full draft on Monday, May 5.

Find out more about Naperville 203’s revenue projections.

Edward Foundation awards $20k in scholarships to student volunteers

The Edward Foundation has awarded $20,000 in scholarships to 10 Endeavor Health Edward Hospital student volunteers who attend area high schools.

Learn who’s on the list of recipients.

Neuqua alum Arthi Cunkari brings championship pedigree to Metea Valley badminton

There’s a new face leading the badminton program at Metea Valley, and she’s no stranger to success in the Naperville area.

Arthi Cunkari graduated from Neuqua Valley in 2017 as a member of two IHSA state championship teams (2015, 2016) and was a state singles quarterfinalist. She now brings her experience to a new generation of players at Metea.

Hear more about how this first-time head coach connects with her players.