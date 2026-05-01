Home, commercial building fires | Bulk brush pickup | North Central program accreditation

Fire at commercial property in Naperville causes $100K of damage

A fire on Thursday at a commercial property located on Route 59 in Naperville resulted in about $100,000 of damage.

The incident occurred around 5:15 a.m. at a structure on the 500 block of South Route 59.

Learn more about what happened.

Naperville house fire causes $50K in damages, no injuries

A midday fire at a home on the 3000 block of Tussell Street in Naperville on Thursday caused $50,000 in damage, but did not displace any residents.

Find out more about the incident.

Naperville curbside bulk brush pickup starts week of May 4

Naperville’s curbside bulk brush collection starts next week, on Monday, May 4. The program allows residents to clear their yards of tree and shrub branches, free of charge.

The pickup runs in cycles, divvying up the city into five different areas, corresponding with garbage collection days.

Find out the schedule and learn what will and won’t be picked up in the collection.

New parking lot at community garden plots now open

A newly installed parking lot at the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots is now open.

The Naperville Park District had the former gravel lot at 811 South West Street renovated, putting in permeable pavers. Work on the project started last fall, and was funded in part by a Green Infrastructure Grant Opportunities grant.

The new pavers should help with drainage and water quality, and make the garden plots as well as nearby Knoch Park and Sportsman’s Park more accessible, the park district said. More raised planting beds were also installed on site, as another part of the multi-year improvement plan for the plots.

Business programs at North Central receive AACSB accreditation

The business programs at North Central College received accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

Less than 6% of schools worldwide offer AACSB-accredited business degree programs, with North Central now joining their ranks.

The distinction notes a school’s “commitment to strategic management, learner success, thought leadership, and societal impact,” according to the AACSB website. It recognizes schools showing excellence across all levels of learning, from teaching to curriculum development.

Naperville’s Saily Joshi receives award from Chicago Sinfonietta

Naperville resident Saily Joshi was recently honored with the Elizabeth Wilkins Impact Award from the Chicago Sinfonietta at the group’s annual fundraising event, Soundscape.

Joshi was recognized for her many years of service to the Sinfonietta, helping to grow a community of music-lovers and bring in new audience members, as well as supporting the orchestra’s efforts both on stage and off.

In a news release, Joshi called the recognition a “deeply meaningful honor,” saying the Sinfonietta “affirms my belief in the importance of creating spaces where belonging and inclusion are not just ideals, but lived experiences.”