House fire | DuPage road work priorities | Naperville Monopoly game

Naperville house fire causes $300K in damage

A house fire in Naperville late Saturday afternoon caused an estimated $300,000 in damage and left the home uninhabitable.

Read more about the incident.

DuPage County releases road work priorities, including one in Naperville

A project to complete intersection improvements and roadway upgrades along Naperville Road between I-88 and Ridgeland Avenue on Naperville’s north side is on the list for the DuPage County Division of Transportation’s 2027-2031 Transportation Improvement Plan.

The road work is one of eight “major capital projects” prioritized for the next five years in the plan and a continuation of one of the county’s major construction projects of 2026.

Find out more about the $322 million of construction work planned.

Naperville Park District proposing tax, fee increases for 2027 budget

Naperville Park District officials are planning increases to the property tax levy and program fees to help fortify the proposed $105.8 million spending plan for the year ahead.

A presentation on the district’s 2027 operating budget, as well as the corresponding 2026 levy, was given at a park board meeting Thursday, Nov. 12.

Learn more about the increase and get an overview of the budget.

Naperville hits the Monopoly map with local game edition

Community members got a first look at a Naperville edition of Monopoly at its launch on Thursday, where Mr. Monopoly himself welcomed visitors in.

The Naperville board features 33 landmarks and traditions that make the city unique.

See what city sites made it in the game.

Hinsdale Central glides to the girls state swimming and diving title

At the girls state swimming and diving state championships on Saturday, Naperville was well represented. In the diving portion, Waubonsie Valley senior Ella Buchenauer finished in the top five while Neuqua Valley junior Gabi Ursu is the state runner up.

Neuqua Valley senior Carolina Piater ended her career with a third place finish in the 200 freestyle while the Wildcats ended the meet in eighth as a team. Hinsdale Central is the 2026 girls swimming and diving state champion over New Trier and Stevenson.

Watch more about the state swimming championship.

Make Plans Monday: your two-week look ahead

Looking for things to do in the Naperville area? Check out our roundup of local events and activities happening around town.

See what’s coming up over the next two weeks.