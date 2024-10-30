IPSD 204 plans post-referendum | Taylor Swift Halloween display | Día de Muertos celebration

IPSD 204 officials look ahead to what happens after the referendum vote

Officials in Indian Prairie School District 204 are looking ahead to what happens after the vote on the district’s referendum on the Nov. 5 ballot.

At the most recent board meeting, they spelled out the plan under both possibilities, whether it passes or doesn’t.

Learn more about what those plans are.

Taylor Swift-themed display brings new era of Halloween to Naperville

Hetal Shah is taking Halloween into a whole new era.

The self-proclaimed diehard Swiftie has decked out the outside of her home with décor dedicated to the various eras of pop star and global phenomenon Taylor Swift.

Take a look at some of her design and learn what prompted the display.

ALMAS to host its second annual Día de Muertos celebration

Alliance of Latinos Motivating Action in the Suburbs (ALMAS) is hosting its second annual Día de Muertos: Celebrating Community and Life, this Saturday, Nov. 2. The free, family-friendly event will take place at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, 912 Honorary Sindt Memorial Ct., from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It will feature artistic displays, an “artfully designed mock cemetery” honoring loved ones, a projector showcase of memories shared by community members, and educational information about the cultural traditions around Día de Muertos, or “Day of the Dead.”

There will also be face painting and some hands-on art activities, live music and performances, and both food and craft vendors. Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs to sit back and enjoy the celebration.

Improvements to Studio One building

In the coming months, a series of improvements will take place at the Naperville-based Studio One facility, 604 Sindt Court, following action at the most recent Naperville Park Board meeting.

Commissioners approved three contracts for improvements to the Naperville Park District-owned facility, which has been used for various purposes in the past — most recently, for pottery classes. Pottery classes within Studio One have been on hold this fall and are expected to return on an as-yet undetermined date in 2025.

The Park Board approved a $177,087 contract for carpentry work, a $79,118 contract for environmental cleanup within the facility and a $32,655 contract for heating, ventilation and air conditioning improvements.

Halloween Hop brings early holiday celebrations to downtown Naperville

Halloween is just a day away, but many young Naperville residents did a test run of their costumes in downtown Naperville on Sunday.

Thousands packed the streets on a sun-filled morning to collect some goodies from area businesses at the Halloween Hop.

Check out some of the fun that was had!

Chase Adams quickly rises the ranks from state champion to professional soccer player

As a freshman, Chase Adams helped lead the Naperville Central boys soccer team to its first state championship in 2022.

He’d go on to develop his game at the Columbus Crew Academy in Ohio, a training facility meant to develop professional soccer players. It’s a move that paid off, as in early August this year, he officially became a professional soccer player.

Learn more about how Adams made the move from the Redhawks to a professional soccer contract in just two years.