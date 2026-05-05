IPSD approves teachers’ contract | DuPage officials’ pay set | Jones crowned Ms. Basketball

IPSD approves teachers’ contract through 2030 with raises, ‘financial safeguard’

Indian Prairie School District 204 has a new teachers’ union contract through 2030 that provides salary increases tied to economic conditions and offers a chance for review after two years, in the event of significant changes in revenue.

Get the details of this new four-year contract.

DuPage County Board sets elected officials’ pay rates for 2027, beyond

The DuPage County Board at its Tuesday, April 28 meeting set the salaries for a number of elected positions for fiscal years 2027-2030 by way of an adopted ordinance, reflecting pay raises for most positions.

The adopted document is a requirement under state statute and must be in place at least 180 days before the fall election, which falls on Tuesday, Nov. 3, this year.

Read more about the new salaries and the discussion around them.

Naperville Central’s Trinity Jones wins Illinois Ms. Basketball title

For the first time since 2004, the Illinois Ms. Basketball award has returned to Naperville Central, with Trinity Jones taking home the 2026 prize.

The standout senior adds the title to a growing list of accolades.

Learn more about what earned Jones the honor.

Nike Sports Complex ballfield renovations

The Naperville Park Board, at a recent meeting, approved one of multiple agreements for a ballfield renovation project at Nike Sports Complex. The district is issuing a purchase order to FieldTurf USA in the amount of $398,666 to furnish the turf infields at fields No. 1, 2, and 3.

The FieldTurf purchase order comes in advance of a future public bid for the construction portion of the ballfield renovations, which will be presented at a forthcoming meeting.

The district’s budget for improvement projects at the Nike site totals $4.25 million and includes grant funding through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development Program.

Naperville-area group honors local educators with Guru Vandana event

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, a local group celebrated dozens of Naperville-area educators over the weekend.

The Naperville branch of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA held its annual Guru Vandana event on Sunday at Lincoln Junior High School, honoring 71 educators and administrators from Naperville, Aurora, Oswego, and Plainfield.

Find out more about this tradition of recognizing educators.