Naperville Central’s Trinity takes home Illinois Ms. Basketball

For the first time since 2004, the Illinois Ms. Basketball award returns to Naperville Central, with Trinity Jones taking home the 2026 prize. This story is sponsored by Fair Oaks Ford and Fair Oaks Lincoln.

“I thought I had the potential to get it, and my hard work, and with my team and stuff like that. So it was amazing when I found out I got it,” said Trinity Jones.

In good company with former legend

She is the second Redhawk in history to receive the honor…with Basketball Hall of Famer Candace Parker being the first, earning the recognition for three straight seasons from 2002-04.

“In my first ten years as the basketball coach, you’re used to wondering, oh, look at those other teams that have really good players, what must that be like? Then I got the best of them all twice,” said head coach Andy Nussbaum.

According to Coach Nussbaum, Jones was a clear choice for this year’s award.

“It’s just confirmation of something that we all knew based on who we play. We played some good teams, but there wasn’t anybody as good as Trinity. Trinity Jones was the best player we saw all year, so I think it’s fitting and just confirmation that she’s the best player in the state,” said head coach Andy Nussbaum.

Outstanding track record during her High School career

Jones was a standout varsity starter as a freshman at Central before transferring to Bolingbrook her sophomore year. She returned to the Hawks nest for her junior year but was sidelined with an ACL tear. She worked hard to return to the court for an unforgettable senior season. Averaging over 26 points and eight rebounds per game, and also broke Parker’s single-game scoring record on November 21st with 43 points against Kenwood. She topped that number just a few weeks later with a 44-point game against Naperville North. She surpassed 1,000 career points, earning Class 4A first team All-State honors from the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association, followed by earning a roster spot on the McDonald’s All-American team. Through it all, she worked on just doing her best.

“There were some accolades that I knew I wanted, but I didn’t think I was going to initially get, so I just tried to keep my head on and just focus on the season and just working hard, getting to practice, getting to all my recovery and all those things, and I feel like I came out on top,” said Jones.

After winning the DVC championship and a regional title this year, Nussbaum reflected on an early-season tournament game where Jones and the team showcased the will to win against Maine South.

“She scored 36 points in the second half. We were behind by more than 20 in that game, and came back to win the tournament championship. So that was to win the tournament, and she just willed her way for us to win as a team. It was a privilege to be a part of and pretty exciting just to watch,” said Andy Nussbaum.

Trinity Jones to the collegiate level

For a player as talented as Trinity Jones, her basketball journey is just getting started. After decommitting from Clemson earlier this year, she recently announced that she will be playing collegiately at the University of Maryland next winter.

“Brenda Freese was my first offer back in seventh grade, and the fact that she still wanted to recruit me even after I committed to Clemson and then decommitted, she still sees potential in me. She has a strong, straightforward recruitment process, and I really like that. I think she can get me to the next level,” said Jones.