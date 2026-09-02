Kratom sale ban passes | Heat advisory | Human West Nile case

Naperville City Council passes ordinance banning kratom sales

The Naperville City Council on Tuesday adopted an ordinance banning the sale of kratom at all retail establishments within the city.

The council’s 8-0 vote came on the heels of an in-depth, preliminary discussion last month and applies only to the sale of the product in stores, and not the consumption of it.

Watch for the full story on NCTV17 later today.

Heat advisory for Naperville area continues today

The extreme heat continues in Naperville today, Sept. 2, with the area under a heat advisory from noon until 9 p.m.

Forecasters say the heat index could climb to 105. The National Weather Service advises the public to stay in air-conditioned rooms, limit time outside, and wear lightweight loose-fitting clothing. They noted these conditions can also lead to heat-related illnesses.

Naperville police seek suspect after ‘unwanted physical contact’ with 2 women

The Naperville Police Department and Naperville Park District Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person involved in “unwanted physical contact” with two different women near Naperville Park District pathways.

Police said neither woman was injured in the incidents.

See images of the suspect and learn more about the reward offered for information leading to an arrest.

DuPage County announces year’s first human case of West Nile virus

DuPage health officials have announced the first human case of West Nile virus reported in the county this year.

The DuPage County Health Department said an adult resident of the county contracted the virus. Health officials did not provide any further details about the individual or their health status.

Learn more about steps the DCHD says the public can take to protect themselves against West Nile virus.

School superhero welcomed back to Scott Elementary after health scare

With fist bumps and high fives, students at Scott Elementary School on Tuesday welcomed back Dean Baki, a cherished custodian.

Baki had been out for several months after suffering three heart attacks in one day. Administration surprised the students with Baki’s return.

Take a look at Baki’s school homecoming and the students’ reactions.

Craig Hodges brings championship pedigree to Shoot 360 Camp

Local young athletes recently got some top-notch training from a basketball great.

Shoot 360, a Naperville-based basketball training center, held a shooting camp hosted by former Chicago Bulls sharpshooter Craig Hodges.

See some of his coaching in action.