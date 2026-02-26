Local Golden Apple finalist | D203 ‘inaccurate’ claims addressed | Trailblazing pilot

Naperville teacher named 2026 Golden Apple Award finalist

Scullen Middle School orchestra teacher Matthew White is one of 30 finalists for the 2026 Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching from the Golden Apple Foundation.

Find out why White was chosen out of nearly 600 nominees statewide, and when the winners will be announced.

Naperville 203 board president addresses ‘inaccurate’ circulating claims

Naperville School District 203 Board of Education President Charles Cush sent out an email to the district community on Wednesday to clear up what he referred to as “inaccurate information” that had been recently circulated by “individuals who do not have the best interests of the community or the district at heart.”

Learn what the claims were and how Cush addressed them.

Lane reduction on Washington Street Thursday

As per Naper Notify, the section of northbound Washington Street between Meisinger Lane to Edgewater Drive will be reduced to one lane from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. today, due to utility work.

City officials advise motorists to expect delays and use caution in the area.

DuPage County partnering with local groups to honor America’s 250th anniversary

DuPage County government plans to collaborate with a number of local organizations to honor the official 250th anniversary of America this summer.

A photo contest, time capsule, museum exhibit, and oral history project are part of the countywide celebrations and recognitions planned.

Read more about the upcoming anniversary events.

Naperville’s Louis Freeman reflects on trailblazing aviation career

Dozens of Naperville community members filled the city council chambers Monday night for a “fireside chat” and Q & A with Capt. Louis Freeman, who made history as the first Black pilot at Southwest Airlines.

To celebrate Black History Month, the iconic figure and Naperville resident took guests down memory lane, reflecting on his groundbreaking career.

Hear more about his historic story.

Naperville-area speech teams score at state, three firsts for Neuqua

Naperville-area students had a strong showing at the IHSA Speech State Finals last weekend, held at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria.

The local team that dominated was Neuqua Valley High School, with three students bringing home first-place wins in their categories.

Find out who placed at state speech both at Neuqua and other area schools.