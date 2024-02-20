Man admits to killing Naperville woman in Germany | High-speed chase | Winter Ale Fest

American man admits to killing Naperville woman

An American man confessed to rape and murder charges after allegedly pushing a Naperville woman down a ravine near Neuschwanstein castle in Germany. The incident occurred last June when two friends were walking close to the castle before getting lured off a trail.

Teen leads Naperville police through 115 mph chase

A seventeen-year-old from Gilberts allegedly led Naperville police on a high-speed chase, reaching speeds up to 115 miles per hour. At one point, officers had the suspect’s car surrounded before he was able to break free.

Hoppy Easter comes to Safety Town

The Naperville Junior Woman’s Club is holding its annual Hoppy Easter event on Saturday, March 23 at Safety Town. Families will get a chance to take part in “interactive movement opportunities,” shop from local vendors, and even get a chance to meet the Easter Bunny himself.

Naperville Winter Ale Fest

The 2024 Naperville Winter Ale Fest will have over 150 selections of craft beer, and will take place at Frontier Park on Saturday, Feb. 24, from noon to 4 p.m. Organizers say it’s the state’s largest outdoor winter beer festival in Illinois.

The event will have beers that are usually only available during the winter, as most beer festivals happen in the summer. Attendees can try barrel-aged beers, giant double IPAs, porters, stouts, winter warmers, and more.

New playground equipment coming to seven parks

Planned renovation projects at seven playgrounds are moving forward in the upcoming warm weathered months, based on a vote from the Naperville Park District’s board of commissioners on February 8.

The board approved seven individual contracts for new playground equipment at the following parks: Arbor Way, Arrowhead, Central Park, Oakridge Parkway, South Pointe, Spring-Field, and Winding Creek.

The park district is inking agreements with multiple companies for playground installs, based on its membership for the best pricing options through the Sourcewell purchasing network.