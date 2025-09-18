Mayor addresses political violence | State senator’s home hit by gunfire | Constitution Week celebrated

Naperville Mayor Wehrli addresses political violence in speech

Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli addressed the community about recent acts of political violence in a speech delivered during the public forum at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

In the address, Wehrli called on the community to model civil discourse through peaceful means.

Hear more about what Wehrli had to say.

Shots fired at State Sen. Loughran Cappel’s Shorewood home, suspect arrested

A suspect is in custody after two homes in Shorewood were damaged by gunfire early Tuesday morning, including the residence of Illinois state Senator Meg Loughran Cappel.

The senator said police determined the shooting was not politically motivated.

Find out more about the incident.

Public Safety Open House set for Saturday, Sept. 27

The Naperville police and fire departments are planning their annual Public Safety Open House to be held Saturday, Sept. 27.

The public is invited to this free event to learn more about the departments, meet personnel, and get some safety tips along the way. Police and fire equipment and vehicles will be on display, and demonstrations like conducting a technical rescue, battling a flashover fire, taser utilization, and K-9 unit procedures will also take place.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Naperville’s Public Safety Campus, 1380 Aurora Ave. A full rundown of the day’s activities is available on the event website.

Fort Payne Chapter DAR celebrates Constitution Week in Naperville

The Fort Payne Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution had a full slate of celebrations on Wednesday to kick off Constitution Week.

Find out more about this annual commemoration, which this year included some bell ringing and a mayoral proclamation.

Retiring Department of Public Works director recognized

Dick Dublinski, longtime director of Naperville’s department of public works, was recognized at Tuesday’s city council meeting. Dublinski began his service to the community in 1998 and is retiring in the coming weeks.

At the council meeting, Mayor Scott Wehrli issued a proclamation honoring Dublinski for his impact on the community throughout his nearly three decades of service. As noted in the document, Dublinski had a role in helping Naperville navigate numerous challenges, including the 2011 blizzard, 2021 tornado, and multiple floods.

Throughout his career within Naperville’s DPW, Dublinski has managed 85,000 work requests, lined nearly 200,000 feet of storm sewer, removed more than 40 feet of snow, planted more than 18,000 trees, and collected more than 700,000 cubic yards of leaves, according to the proclamation.