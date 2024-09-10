MCB Science + Health acquires iMed | Naperville veteran preserves legacies | Hispanic Heritage Festival

MCB Science + Health acquires iMed Naperville Medical Office

MCB Science + Health has announced that it has purchased the iMed Naperville Medical Office building located at 1331 West 75th Street from DynaCom Management for $28 million.

MCB Science + Health was established in 2022 to acquire and develop projects serving the life sciences, medical office, and senior housing sectors.

Find out what led the group to acquire the Naperville medical building.

Naperville’s Washington Street Bridge project running behind schedule

Construction of the Washington Street Bridge in downtown Naperville is running months behind schedule, according to Naperville’s Director of Transportation, Engineering, and Development (TED) Bill Novack.

Novack estimates the bridge will be complete in the early summer of 2025, a change from the originally expected timeframe of late summer or early fall of 2024.

Learn more about the remaining construction phases and the downtown streetscape improvements.

Naperville veteran preserves legacies of fallen service members with refurbished markers

Recent legislation passed in Springfield, kickstarted by a Naperville veteran, will help give proper recognition to fallen service members.

After years of efforts from Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 Commander Staci Boyer, House Bill 4934 was signed into law last month. It changes language in the Illinois legislation to ensure graves of veterans who have been deceased for more than a century can be appropriately maintained and marked.

Read more about what inspired Boyer to pursue this project and what the VFW hopes to do for several Naperville veteran graves.

Naperville Hispanic Heritage Festival kicks off this Saturday

The Naperville Sister Cities Foundation’s fourth annual Hispanic Heritage Festival is set for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., with a marketplace of vendors opening an hour earlier at 5 p.m.

It features music, dance, art, family activities, and food in celebration of Naperville’s official Sister Cities relationships with the cities of Pátzcuaro and Cancun in Mexico.

Find out what’s in store for this year’s celebration.



Naperville Community School District 203’s deep dive into disciplinary data

An extensive report presented at Naperville School District 203’s board of education meeting delved into student discipline data within the past year. The information presented was mixed, with fewer suspensions prescribed, but continued gaps between different student groups.

In recent years, District 203 officials have announced efforts to avoid suspensions, whenever possible, so students are still able to attend classes and take part in activities while undergoing corrective actions.

According to District 203 administrators, data from the past school year indicated a 33% decrease in overall in-school suspensions, compared to 2021-22. Out-of-school suspensions in the same time period declined 29%. Indexed discipline data indicated Black students still had the highest number of suspensions, followed by students with disabilities.