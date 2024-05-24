Memorial Day events | Human cicada video sequel | Morton Arboretum mini golf

Naperville’s Memorial Day Parade, remembrance events on May 27

Thousands of Naperville residents are expected to gather on Monday, May 27, for the 96th annual Memorial Day Parade and remembrance ceremonies around the city to honor those who lost their lives while serving our country

The Memorial Day Parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m. on May 27 at Centennial Beach and concludes on Court Place near Central Park, where a remembrance ceremony will take place at noon.

Read more about the parade and other Memorial Day remembrance ceremonies around the city.

Sequel to viral human cicada video released by Forest Preserve District of DuPage County

Can’t get enough of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County’s viral human cicada video? You’re in luck! They’ve now released a sequel; “The 17-Year Cicadas Have Emerged. Now What?”

This time around the humans dressed as cicadas are helping teach a lesson about what to expect from the bugs now that they’ve arrived.

Find out more about this sequel and which famous talk show host gave the first video a shout-out.

The Morton Arboretum unveils Wonder Woods mini golf course

Golfers and arborists can hit the greens at The Morton Arboretum’s new Wonder Woods nine-hole mini golf course.

Each hole offers a unique lesson on area biodiversity and the research of arboretum scientists.

Check out the new mini golf course, which opens on Friday.

A new innovative ‘front door’ opens at Naper Settlement

The new “front door” at Naper Settlement recently opened with a celebration and a ribbon cutting.

On Sunday, May 19, the Naperville Heritage Society Board of Directors and staff welcomed guests to experience the freshly finished Birck Family Innovation Gateway.

Find out more about this digital-forward new facility.

Naperville Park District’s three-year financial plan

A draft document outlining the Naperville Park District’s key initiatives over the next three years was presented at Thursday’s board meeting. The high-level plan includes $36 million in capital improvement projects at parks, recreation centers, golf facilities, and other venues from 2024 to 2026.

Within the plan, which will be voted on at the next park board meeting on June 13, officials also gave a preliminary look at the district’s potential tax levy in upcoming years.

In 2025, the district is planning a net increase of $1.3 million to the levy, resulting in a $20 increase to the average property owner’s tax bill, bringing the district’s line item that year to $440. In 2026, the district is anticipating adding $1.1 million to the levy, which would result in an additional $17 increase, bringing the average property owner’s tax bill for the district to $457. Check back on NCTV17’s website later for a full story.

ALMAS celebrates children at Día del Niño event

The Alliance of Latinos Motivating Action in the Suburbs (ALMAS) hosted its Día del Niño event at Naperville’s 95th Street Library to celebrate children in the community.

The exact day Día del Niño is celebrated varies by country. To enjoy the day in Naperville, ALMAS offered several activities that are authentic to Latin cultures.

Learn more about the celebrations, which included traditional games, dances, and bilingual storytime.

Weekend weather outlook

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Naperville area Friday until 1 p.m. The day’s high will be 81, and more storms are expected in the evening.

The skies will clear up on Saturday, with a high of 74. But showers and thunderstorms are expected to return on Sunday, with a high of 76.

Keep up to date on your daily forecast with the NCTV17 weather webpage.