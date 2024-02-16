Meth distribution arrest | Naperville recycling cart changes | Mental Health Symposium

Naperville man arrested on felony drug charges

A Naperville man has been arrested on felony drug charges for alleged methamphetamine sales in Naperville.

Andre Wilborn Jr., 32, has been charged with multiple counts of the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, along with illegal possession of a firearm, and endangering a child, officials said.

City of Naperville to change recycling cart providers

The City of Naperville is making a change to its recycling cart program, switching providers to the company that currently supplies refuse carts to residents. The change comes as the city’s contract with current provider, Cascade Engineering, is ending in April 2024.

IPSD204 to host second annual Mental Health Symposium

Indian Prairie School District 204 in collaboration with West Aurora School District 129 (WASD 129), is holding its second annual Mental Health Symposium on Saturday, March 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Metea Valley High School, 1801 N. Eola Rd. in Aurora. The event will feature keynote speaker Dr. Devorah Heitner, a panel discussion, and breakout sessions.

Naperville’s FUN Club has a new home at Little Friends

An area club committed to providing social opportunities to young adults with disabilities and special needs has found a permanent home. Little Friends opened its arms, giving Naperville’s FUN Club a spot to meet year-round.

Oswald’s Pharmacy and KidsMatter to host book drive on Feb. 16 and 17

Oswald’s Pharmacy, 88 W. Gartner Rd. #112, and KidsMatter have teamed up to hold a book drive on Friday, Feb. 16, and Saturday, Feb. 17.

Oswald’s will accept both new and used books from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those who drop off a book will receive a 20% coupon for a new one, and a raffle ticket for a basket giveaway. The donated books will be given to KidsMatter.

For more information on the book drive, visit Oswald’s Facebook page.

Weekend weather outlook

It’s a cloudy Friday, with a chance of snow showers late in the morning. Today’s high will be 33 degrees, but temperatures tonight will be chilly, with wind chills dipping to just below zero.

Sunny skies will return on Saturday, with a high of 30 degrees, and temperatures will warm up a bit on Sunday, with a high of 44 degrees

Keep up with your current forecast on the NCTV17 weather website.