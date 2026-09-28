Murder conviction | L.L.Bean opens | Lola’s Handcrafted Churros opens today

Bellwood man found guilty in 2021 Naperville murder

A Bellwood man has been found guilty of killing a man during a gun sale in a Naperville parking lot in 2021.

On Thursday, a jury convicted Robert Chatman-Jones, 25, of one count of first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Coreon Davis, following a three-day trial.

Learn more about the case.

L.L.Bean puts best boot forward in Naperville

Maine-based retailer L.L.Bean opened its Naperville location on Friday, Sept. 25. The outdoor lifestyle brand now has a store at 336 S. Route 59 in Westridge Court.

Take a look inside the new location.

Lola’s Handcrafted Churros opens today in downtown Naperville

There’s a sweet new spot in downtown Naperville. Lola’s Handcrafted Churros opens at 4 p.m. today, Monday, Sept. 28, at 8 W. Jefferson Ave.

Find out more about what they’ll be serving up.

New mahjong and champagne lounge to open in Naperville

And in other new business news, a mahjong and champagne lounge is coming to town this December. Clink Mahjong Social plans to move into Naperville’s 5th Avenue Station.

Learn more about what this new business has planned.

Make Plans Monday: your two-week look ahead

Looking for things to do in the Naperville area? Check out our roundup of local events and activities happening around town.

See what’s coming up over the next two weeks.