Naperville chef on ‘Chopped’ | Naperville Central alumnus on Forbes list | Souper Bowl Stroll

Naperville chef takes national spotlight on Food Network’s ‘Chopped’

A Naperville chef will soon represent the city on national television.

Alonso Beckford, chef for The Matrix Club, will be on the newest season of the Food Network show “Chopped,” in an episode debuting Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Naperville Central alumnus named on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list

Naperville Central High School alumnus Demetri Morris has earned a place on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in the Marketing and Advertising category as the founder of MORR.

He founded the digital advertising agency during his undergrad studies at Olivet Nazarene University.

DuPage Children’s Museum receives $900K grant honoring former board member

The DuPage Children’s Museum (DCM) recently received a $900,000 three-year grant from the Ronald L. McDaniel Foundation (RLMF).

Ron McDaniel made his mark in the railroad supply business and served on the DuPage Children’s Museum board from 2010 until his death in 2022.

Souper Bowl Stroll coming to Downtown Naperville

Tickets went on sale today for a tasty new event coming to Downtown Naperville at the beginning of February.

The Downtown Naperville Alliance will host its inaugural Souper Bowl Stroll on Sunday, Feb. 2, from noon to 4 p.m.

Forest Preserve District of DuPage County receives highest possible rating for bonds

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County has received the highest possible rating – AAA – from S&P Global Ratings for its series 2025 general obligation limited-tax bonds. It received the same rating on its existing general obligation debt.

The S&P report mentioned the district’s “deep and diverse economy” and robust and proactive financial management, noting the “healthy reserves” held, signaling financial stability.

The district noted this will ensure certified master plan projects can be funded without a tax increase or boosting debt-servicing costs.