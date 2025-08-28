Naperville man carjacking charges | E-bike concerns | Last Fling

Naperville man charged with armed carjacking, kidnapping, and violence in two incidents

A Naperville man is facing multiple charges after being accused of an attempted carjacking in Naperville on Monday, as well as a carjacking in Warrenville last week.

Find out more about what happened in both cases.

Bolingbrook man charged with unauthorized recording in Naperville gym’s restrooms

Naperville police arrested a Bolingbrook man for allegedly hiding cameras inside restrooms at a Naperville gym.

Erick Palacios, 47, is charged with 11 counts of unauthorized video recording and live video transmission.

Learn more about the incident.

Naperville police report a rise in dangerous and illegal e-bike usage

The Naperville Police Department reports it has seen an increase in dangerous and illegal e-bike usage over the summer, along with an uptick in e-bike-related calls.

Officials say the best way to prevent these issues is by learning the laws for e-bike usage.

Find out more about e-bike usage in Naperville and the local regulations.



Naperville Jaycees’ Last Fling marks 60 years of Labor Day fun

The 60th annual Last Fling in Naperville is coming up this weekend to celebrate Labor Day, and the festivities will be a mix of nostalgia and novelty.

Guests can look forward to both returning favorites and new rides through the Jaycees’ new entertainment partner, along with a few updates to event policies.

Find out what to expect at this year’s Last Fling.

Naperville Central High School graduate authors legislation

Alice Porfiropoulos, who graduated this spring from Naperville Central High School, authored a bill that recently became law. House Bill 2517, which Governor JB Pritzker signed in early August, is designed to bridge the gap in racial disparities.

The law, which goes into effect in July 2026, requires health care providers to receive one hour of training on racial disparities in maternal health before renewing a state license. The training will address the various risk factors that have historically been in place within marginalized groups.

Naperville School District 203 Superintendent Dan Bridges recognized Porfiropoulos, an Illinois global scholar capstone student, for the accomplishment at a board of education meeting on Monday, Aug. 18.