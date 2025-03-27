Naperville native signs with LA Angels | COD tuition increase | Huskies science team to national finals

Naperville native Nicky Lopez signs big league deal with the Los Angeles Angels

It’s opening day for Major League Baseball and Naperville native Nicky Lopez has a new home for the 2025 season.

After being released by the Chicago Cubs earlier this month, the Naperville Central alumnus signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels.

Find out more about his move.

College of DuPage tuition rates to increase this fall

College of DuPage tuition rates will be going up starting in the fall 2025 semester.

The COD Board of Trustees recently approved a $4 per credit hour increase, putting the cost for in-district students at $156 per credit hour, including fees. Illinois students from outside the district will pay $359 per credit hour, with out-of-state students paying $429.

Interim COD President Christine Hammond said in a news release that the increase was in part to help cover rising operating costs, as well as “the growing needs” of students.

D204 new administrators

Two new administrators will be joining the leadership of Indian Prairie School District 204 this summer to fill the spots of retirees in roles related to special education, as well as research and assessment.

Learn who the new hires are.

Naperville Park District plans to ‘take action’ for Earth Month

The Naperville Park District is gearing up to celebrate the 55th annual Earth Day on Tuesday, April 22, with a full lineup of events and activities planned throughout what it’s calling Earth Month Naperville, taking place from April 7 through April 30.

Find out about opportunities to ‘take action’ to help the environment.

Naperville North Huskies science bowl team heading to D.C.

The Huskies, Naperville North High School’s science bowl team, will be heading to Washington, D.C., in late April to participate in the 2025 National Finals. The honor comes after the team won its ninth consecutive state championship earlier this month.

Five North High School students are on this year’s team: Adi Bawiskar, Emily Hu, Jeffery Tong, Kyle Wang and Michelle Xiang. They were recognized at the Naperville School District 203 board of education meeting Monday.