Naperville schools rank in state top 50 | Rebecca Yarros coming to Naperville | Arboretum solar panels

5 Naperville elementary schools make U.S. News’ Illinois top 50

U.S. News & World Report ranked five Naperville elementary schools among the top 50 in its 2027 best K-8 school rankings for Illinois.

Three were from Naperville School District 203, with two from Indian Prairie School District 204.

Find out which schools were on the list and how the rankings were determined.

Author Rebecca Yarros coming to Naperville for book tour

New York Times bestselling author Rebecca Yarros is coming to Naperville for one of her three book tour stops to promote her new book, “Peculiar Stars.”

Yarros will appear at Pfeiffer Hall at North Central College on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7 a.m. for a moderated conversation sponsored by Anderson’s Bookshop. There will be no photo or signing line: books will be pre-signed.

Tickets go on sale today, Oct. 23, at 11 a.m. with a limit of 6 per transaction.

The Morton Arboretum adding solar panels to help electric needs

The Morton Arboretum began constructing an on-site solar installation this month to help with the organization’s annual electrical needs.

The arboretum said the solar array would cover almost all of the yearly electrical needs, generating more than 3 million kilowatt-hours annually.

Read more about the project.

Road closure in Tall Grass neighborhood starting Monday

A temporary road closure will take effect in the Tall Grass neighborhood starting the morning of Monday, Oct. 26, due to continued work on the WaterLink pipeline project.

Tall Grass Drive north of Mistflower Lane will be closed for a few days due to the installation of a 54-inch water main. Work in that general area is expected to go on for several weeks.

Project managers said on social media residents may notice more traffic, noise, dust and vibrations as construction continues.

New sign marks Aura Club & Conventions in Naperville

Aura Club & Conventions is making a name for itself in Naperville — now with a new sign to mark the new business at 808 Route 59, Suite 100.

Learn more about who’s taken over the 75,000-square-foot event venue.

Referendum work in IPSD 204 totals $198 million so far

There have been two summers full of construction across Indian Prairie School District 204 since voters approved a $420 million bond referendum in November 2024, and now the district is recapping progress toward building a “Safer, Stronger 204.”

Chief School Business Official Matt Shipley says $198 million of safety, security and infrastructure projects are either completed or in progress, and another $100 million of work is scheduled to kick off in 2027.

Get more details about what’s done and what’s ahead.

Naperville Central’s Kritzer sisters make their shared season count

The Kritzer sisters are enjoying a successful final season together, using their height to power the Naperville Central Redhawks.

This year is the first and only of their high school careers that sophomore Katelyn and senior Annabelle get to team up for volleyball, though they first shared the court last winter in varsity basketball.

Hear from the two sisters about what playing together has meant to them and how their more than 6 feet tall stature has been an advantage.

Naperville 203 Crosstown Classic races continue to make strides

Hundreds of elementary school kids took part in the annual Naperville School District 203 Crosstown Classic races last Saturday, running, as the event’s motto goes, “because you can.”

Get a look at some of the runners in action.