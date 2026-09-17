New bishop named | Morton Arboretum wins competition | Neuqua team first at nationals

New bishop appointed for Diocese of Joliet

A new bishop has been appointed to lead the Diocese of Joliet. Pope Leo XIV has named Bishop Brendan J. Cahill as the seventh bishop of the diocese.

Bishop Cahill had most recently served as bishop of the Diocese of Victoria, Texas, a role he’s had since 2015.

A press conference with the new bishop will take place at 2:30 p.m. today at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Noonnatus in Joliet. It will be livestreamed by the diocese on its YouTube channel. Bishop Cahill’s Installation Mass will be held in November.

Photo courtesy: Farragutful

Detached garage fire in Naperville causes $40k in damages

A midday fire Wednesday in a detached garage in Naperville caused $40,000 in damages. There were no injuries to any residents or firefighters.

Learn more about the incident.

The Morton Arboretum’s urban design concept named co-winner of Chicago competition

A design concept by The Morton Arboretum reimagining Chicago as an arboretum was named a co-winner in the Horizon Lines: Visions for Chicago 2050 competition.

World Business Chicago announced Tuesday, Sept. 15, that the arboretum’s concept “Green City Rising: People and Trees Thriving Together” was selected.

Find out more about this tree-centric concept.

Neuqua aerial robotics team earns national first place

Neuqua Valley High School’s aerial robotics team competed in the beginner division of the drone engineering competition hosted this summer by UAS4STEM — and won the national championship.

The contest involves designing, building and flying a drone on missions to simulate real-world situations, such as inspection or delivery. Teams were scored on documentation, engineering, presentation and testing.

Team members who earned first place, under coach Anthony Tegtmeyer, a Neuqua technology and engineering teacher, include Zachary Brambilla, Nidhish Inumala, Sahana Karra, Shivani Kaushal, Adrian Leon, Vaibhav Lingutla, Deven Meher, Jonah Thomas and Vick Ye.

City of Naperville recognizes White Star families

At the Naperville City Council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 15, the city of Naperville recognized “White Star” families, the loved ones of veterans who have died by suicide due to post-traumatic stress disorder or other mental illness.

Learn more about the proclamation and where those struggling can get help.

Naperville-area students invited to enter science video contest

Naperville-area students in grades 6 to 12 are invited to submit videos for the “Science in a Snap – From Curiosity to Connection: The Power of Science Storytelling” contest.

The contest is being held ahead of an Oct. 7 keynote address at Naperville North High School by Emmy Award-winning science video producer Emily Driscoll

Find out more about the contest and how to enter.