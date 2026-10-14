New business list | IGNITE program in DuPage | Inaugural Possibility Festival

New businesses coming to all corners of Naperville

Naperville’s business scene is growing throughout the city, says Naperville Development Partnership President Monica Conners.

She highlighted a wide range of upcoming and recently opened businesses at the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2026 State of the Naperville Commercial Real Estate.

Check out the full list of the new offerings.

DuPage County Sheriff’s Office launches IGNITE program for inmate rehabilitation

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is joining forces with the IGNITE program in an effort to pave a path for inmates’ success after incarceration.

IGNITE, or Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education, aims to provide individuals with resources for substance recovery, mental health counseling and job training.

Learn how the sheriff’s office is incorporating the initiative.

68-unit Everly Trace townhome project updates plans

Plans associated with Everly Trace, a 68-unit townhome project announced last year on Naperville’s southwest side, were modified and approved at a recent city council meeting.

M/I Homes, the developer of the project at 25013 and 25035 W. 111th St., submitted updated building height elevations for the overall project, which are higher from the specifications initially approved.

Building elevations for the two-story townhome series increased the height from 24 feet, 7 inches to 28 feet, 5 inches. Elevations for the three-story townhome series increased the height from 29 feet, 11 inches to 36 feet, 10 inches. In addition to approving the revised plans, the council and developer discussed screening measures at the recent meeting.

Inaugural Naperville Possibility Festival brings together students in the social media age

Around 50 Naperville college and high school-aged students gathered in Naperville’s Central Park over the weekend for the first-ever Naperville Possibility Festival. The event was centered around the idea of making connections to help build mental well-being.

Hear more from organizers about the event.

Metea Valley students embrace change of key with mariachi ensemble

A group of student musicians is sharing the vibrant sounds of traditional Mexican folk music with the Naperville-area community.

Music educator Jordan Yi started the Metea Valley High School Mariachi Ensemble in what he said was an effort to get students involved with as many types of music as possible.

Take a listen to the group and learn more about the cultural connections it’s helped foster.