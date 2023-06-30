New parking pavilion | Animal shelter at capacity | Gettysburg Day

North Central College gets state funding to construct new parking pavilion

The State of Illinois is providing a $10 million grant to North Central College for the construction of a new parking pavilion. Find out more about its design and location.

Rendered image: courtesy of North Central College

Convicted felon accused of illegally possessing gun during Napervillle traffic stop

A Bellwood man who is a convicted felon is being accused of illegally possessing a loaded gun, which authorities allege was found in the man’s car during a traffic stop in Naperville. Learn more about the incident.

DuPage County Animal Services needs help clearing county animal shelter

DuPage County Animal Services says the county’s animal shelter is at capacity. Find out what the public can do to help clear the shelter.

Gettysburg Day at Naper Settlement this Sunday

This Sunday, July 2, Naper Settlement will commemorate the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg with “Gettysburg Day.”

The museum campus will depict what life in Naperville was like during the summer of 1863 when the historic battle was fought. Visitors can view a house in mourning, see sword drills, catch a Civil War Era fashion show, and see a theatrical performance of Abe Lincoln delivering the Gettysburg Address. Kids ages 6 to 13 can also pre-register to learn how to drill like a Civil War soldier.

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Naper Settlement.

The Naperville Salute starts today

The Naperville Salute kicks off today at Naperville’s Rotary Hill. NCTV17 will be reporting live on Facebook from the Naperville Salute today around 3:45 p.m., to share more about the four-day hometown festival.

Air quality improving plus much-needed rain

Air quality in Naperville is finally starting to improve, though levels are still listed as “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” according to AirNow.

Today looks to be mostly dry, though a stray shower is possible, with a forecasted high of 88 degrees. But this weekend the Naperville area should see some much-needed rain on both Saturday and Sunday, with thunderstorms predicted on both days. Temperatures will start to lower as well, with a high of 82 on Saturday and 75 on Sunday.

The rain will be a welcome sight to groups like the Naperville Park District, which has been facing challenges to keep green spaces green during this year’s drought.