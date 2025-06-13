‘No Kings’ rally | $143M Waubonsie renovation | Little Pops format change

‘No Kings’ anti-Trump rally planned for Naperville Saturday

A Naperville group is planning an anti-Trump rally at the city’s municipal center on Saturday, June 14, as part of the nationwide “No Kings” movement on that day. Organizers say more than 1,000 people have signed up to participate.

Find out more about the event and what sections of downtown Naperville will be impacted.

$143M renovation to bring ‘thrilling’ changes to Waubonsie Valley

A large-scale renovation billed as “thrilling” and “welcoming” is in the works at Waubonsie Valley High School.

The 50-year-old school serving roughly 2,700 students is undergoing $143.8 million in modernizations, with $130 million funded by the district’s recent bond referendum.

Learn more about all the changes in store at Waubonsie.

Facade enhancements underway on two Jefferson Avenue buildings

Construction is underway on Jefferson Avenue as part of facade enhancements at 19-27 W. Jefferson Ave.

Besides the exterior renovations, the buildings are also getting some system upgrades, along with new roofs.

Find out more about the upgrades and when they should be completed.

DuPage County Animal Services sees first expansion in 48-year history

The dogs and cats of DuPage County Animal Services have a larger, more comfortable space while they wait for their “fur-ever” home, thanks to the group’s first building expansion in its nearly 50-year history.

They’ll host a grand opening for the facility this Saturday, with a ribbon cutting kicking things off at 10 a.m.

Get a sneak peek inside the new space.

Naperville Park Board elections, appointments at yesterday’s meeting

Commissioner Leslie Ruffing will lead the Naperville Park Board as president through the next year, based on a unanimous vote cast at Thursday’s meeting. Commissioner Rhonda Ansier will serve as the board’s vice president.

As is common practice during the annual meeting, the board also made several appointments. Tricia Dubiel, the district’s director of finance, has been named board treasurer. Marissa Kula, who works in the district’s human resources department, has been named board secretary.

Little Pops changes Naperville location to “express” concept

Little Pops NY Pizzeria at 1819 Wehrli Road in Naperville is changing up its format, switching the “ToGo” location to its “Express” model.

The shift means the business is streamlining its offerings to its most popular menu items like pizza and garlic knots, while eliminating its pasta, entrée, sandwich, and soup items.

The business noted in a social media post it had planned to make the change later in the year but “a combination of equipment and operational considerations have accelerated our timeline.” They noted their full menu will remain available at their Lisle location.