North Central football national champs | Kevin Coyne new DuPage GOP head | Chick Evans scholarship winners

North Central College football wins third national championship in program history

Led by 2024 Gagliardi winning quarterback Luke Lehnen, North Central College football won Stagg Bowl 51 over Mount Union by a 41-25 score in a matchup on Sunday.

The Cardinals scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to pull away, earning their third Division III National Championship in program history.

Former Naperville city councilman Kevin Coyne new head of DuPage County GOP

Former Naperville city councilman Kevin Coyne has been named as the new chairman of the DuPage County Republican Party.

Coyne officially started in the role on New Year’s Day. He takes over the job from Jim Zay, a long-serving DuPage County Board member.

Coyne is the founder and president of Safe Suburbs USA, a political action committee with a focus on public safety, and currently serves on the Naperville Public Library Board of Trustees.

20th annual World Peace Day Interfaith Prayer Service held Sunday

On Sunday, Naperville and DuPage County faith groups came together for the 20th annual World Peace Day Interfaith Prayer Service.

The event was held at North Central College’s Wentz Hall. This year’s theme was “Overcoming Fear by Fostering Unity in our Diversity.” Presentations were given by seven different local faith communities: Bahai, Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim, and Unitarian Universalist.

The service is meant to promote mutual respect, compassion, and acceptance across all denominations. It was co-sponsored by 23 faith communities and organizations.

Free pickup of live Christmas trees starts today

The city of Naperville begins its free pickup of live Christmas trees today.

The service, which takes place during regular garbage pickup days, will run this week, as well as the week of January 13.

Find out how to prep your tree for removal, and where you can recycle other remnants from the holidays.

Two Naperville students receive Chick Evans scholarships

Naperville North High School’s Erin Arnold and St. Francis High School of Wheaton’s Peter Schneider were among the 83 Chicago-area high school students awarded a Western Golf Association’s Chick Evans Scholarship for golf caddies.

Both Naperville natives will receive full college tuition and housing for four years, which is valued at $125,000.

Learn more about how the two were selected for the honor.

DuPage Senior Citizens Council earns credential for LGBTQ+ support

The DuPage Senior Citizens Council (DSCC) has received a SAGECare Platinum Credential. The distinction recognizes the group for its commitment to supporting LGBTQ+ seniors.

SAGECare gave the credential to the group after reviewing its policies and practices, finding that it provided a supportive environment for all, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. Areas examined included staff training on LGBTQ+ cultural competencies, support systems and services for residents, and community engagement.