North Central name change | Early voting expands | Fatal crash

North Central College to become North Central University Naperville

North Central College will be changing its name to North Central University Naperville, the institution shared in a press release on Monday.

North Central’s Board of Trustees approved the decision at its fall meeting on Thursday.

Learn more about the name change and when it will be implemented.

Early voting expands in Will, DuPage counties today

Early voting expands today in both DuPage and Will counties, with more locations open for voters to cast their ballots, seven days a week.

Voting in DuPage County is now available at 24 locations. Locally, that includes the Naperville Municipal Center at 400 S. Eagle St. Hours are weekdays 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Voters in Will County may also cast their ballots at the Naperville Municipal Center, as well as 25 other locations throughout the county. A second Naperville option is the 95th Street Library, 3015 Cedar Glade Road. Hours vary up to Election Day; see the Will County Clerk website for details.

Find out who’s on the Nov. 3 ballot on NCTV17’s Illinois general election webpage.

Naperville man killed when car hits tree, lands on fence

A 61-year-old Naperville man was killed Saturday when his car struck a tree near the intersection of Hobson Road and Olesen Drive, around 10:30 p.m.

Learn more about the incident.

Naperville ‘No Kings’ rally makes early voting push

A “No Kings – Vote Early” rally took place at the Washington Street Bridge in downtown Naperville Saturday morning, with police estimating several hundred in attendance. Organizers said the rally was meant to encourage voter participation.

Find out more about the event.

Santa’s Naperville Workshop and Santa’s hotline registration opens Tuesday

Registration opens tomorrow for Santa’s Naperville Workshop and Santa’s Hotline, offered by the Naperville Park District.

Santa’s Naperville Workshop will be open from Nov. 30 to Dec. 20 at the Paddleboat Quarry Rentals Building, 441 Aurora Ave. Those attending will get a chance to visit with Santa and take photos and video. Pre-registration is required, with no walk-ups available. The cost is $12 per family for residents and $17 for nonresidents.

The park district will also give kids a chance to get a personalized call from either Santa or Mrs. Claus through its Santa’s Hotline on Wed. Dec. 9 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The calls are free, but registration is required.

Residents can register starting at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 20, and nonresidents at noon on Thursday, Oct. 22. Due to the popularity of both events and the limited number of spots, the park district encourages registering early.

Make Plans Monday: your two-week look ahead

Looking for things to do in the Naperville area? Check out our roundup of local events and activities happening around town.

See what’s coming up over the next two weeks.