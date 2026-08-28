Overnight parking survey | Brandy Melville opening | Loaves & Fishes new space

City of Naperville asks for input on overnight on-street parking

The city of Naperville is asking residents for input on overnight on-street parking. The public is invited to weigh in via an online survey, which will be available through 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 18.

City staff is gathering feedback on the issue to provide a recommendation to the Transportation Advisory Board and Naperville City Council in determining residents’ use and need for overnight on-street parking.

Survey results will be posted on the city’s website in late September.

Brandy Melville opening downtown Naperville location this Saturday

California-inspired fashion brand Brandy Melville will be opening its downtown Naperville shop at noon this Saturday, August 29.

It’s the first suburban Chicago location for the company, and its second in Illinois.

Learn more about the retailer and what they’ll have in store.

Loaves & Fishes expands reach with new Naperville space

Loaves & Fishes Community Services is expanding its reach thanks to a new space.

The recent purchase of a 10,000-square-foot office building next to the organization’s Naperville Market will help grow its CARES Programs, which provide support to low-income families.

Hear more about the new space and how it will help the group’s mission.

Naperville’s Mesón Sabika named WSPN Philanthropic Business of the Year

Naperville restaurant and venue Mesón Sabika was named West Suburban Philanthropy Network’s Philanthropic Business of the Year on Thursday, Aug. 27.

The business was honored during the 24th annual WSPN Philanthropy Awards ceremony at the College of DuPage.

Find out more about what earned it the distinction.

Imagination Library of Will County sees increase in enrollments after Dolly Parton’s death

The Imagination Library of Will County is asking new registrants for patience, as it’s seeing an influx in enrollments since the death of its founder, Dolly Parton.

The program, which provides a free book to children via mail once a month until their fifth birthday, was launched by the Dollywood Foundation in 1995. The Will County outpost started up in July 2025.

Learn more about the program and the spike in enrollments it’s seen this week.