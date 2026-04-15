Painted Tree closes | Apartment break-in, battery | Waubonsie Half Century Team

Naperville Painted Tree closes as part of nationwide shutdown

The Painted Tree Boutiques in Naperville has closed, as the company abruptly shuttered all of its stores nationwide.

In a Facebook post overnight, the store manager of the Naperville location at 240 Rte. 59 spoke about learning of the business’s plans to cease operations, calling it a “disheartening day.”

Find out more about the closure.

Aurora man charged in break-in and battery in Naperville

Naperville police have arrested an Aurora man for allegedly breaking into a Naperville apartment early Saturday morning and battering a person who lived there.

The victim said the attacker was someone they knew: Joseph C. Rush.

Learn more about the incident.

Naperville North, Naperville Central veterans clubs receive kindness award

Naperville Central and Naperville North high school students stepped into the spotlight as KidsMatter illuminated their acts of kindness with a special honor.

The nonprofit, in partnership with the Collaborative Youth Team, presented teens in the schools’ veterans clubs with the “Make Kindness Count” award for their volunteer work in the community.

Take a look at the presentation and learn more about the clubs’ contributions.

Waubonsie Valley baseball celebrates Half Century Team

With Waubonsie Valley High School celebrating its 50th anniversary this school year, the baseball team decided to step up to the plate with a special tribute of its own: a Half Century team.

The roster features 25 former players and 12 honorable mentions dating back to the school’s opening in 1975.

Learn more about how the list was compiled and who’s on it.

Honors credit coming for health-related course in IPSD 204

The dual-credit anatomy and physiology class in Indian Prairie School District 204 will also count for honors credit beginning next year.

The change will allow the course, taught at a college-level, accelerated pace, to carry a higher weight toward a student’s grade-point average.

Learn more about the change and new books planned for the course.