Park board potential candidates | Electric options explored | Back Nine Naperville coming

Six candidates eye three Naperville Park Board seats

Three of the seven seats on the Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners will be up for election next spring. So far, five people have picked up petitions of candidacy to prepare for a run, with a sixth announcing his intent to do so.

Petition packet pickup began on August 21. Tuesday, Aug. 25 marked the first day candidates could begin gathering the required signatures to earn placement on the ballot.

Take a look at the current list of potential candidates.

Final Naperville electric utility option report explores scenario of potential sale

Naperville City Manager Doug Krieger presented the fourth, and final, report on future electric utility options at the most recent city council meeting.

Krieger’s most recent presentation focused on the potential sale of the utility and serves as a precursor to a deep dive at an upcoming workshop on all of the options on the table.

Read more about the recent discussion and what council members had to say.

IPSD 204 fine-tunes cellphone policy ahead of state ban

Before the state’s new ban on cellphones during instructional time goes into effect next school year, Indian Prairie School District 204 is taking steps to be ready.

Though the district is already in compliance with the main elements of the law, administrators said there are a couple of policy areas where they need to make some adjustments.

Learn more about the district’s current policy and what it will be updating.

The Back Nine Naperville brings a new fairway indoors this fall

A new indoor entertainment facility is teeing up in Naperville. The Back Nine Naperville golf simulation facility plans to open sometime in late October or early November at 1271 Rickert Drive.

Find out more about this 24/7 virtual golfing facility.

Naperville District 203 construction project updates

Several building-specific construction projects within Naperville School District 203 are at varying stages of completion as the new school year takes hold.

The space renovations of new Project Lead the Way classrooms at Washington Junior High School and Family and Consumer Sciences classrooms at Kennedy Junior High School are complete and ready for students.

Elsewhere within Naperville 203, work on the district’s new transportation facility is underway, with walls in place and substantial completion planned for December. Additionally, a building addition at Naperville North High School is getting started after students participated in a beam signing.