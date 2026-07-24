Park district update | Rethinking local grocery tax | Winning lotto ticket sold in Naperville

Naperville Park District gives strategic plan update

On Thursday, Naperville Park District Executive Director Brad Wilson provided a progress update on the new three-year strategic plan the park board approved this spring. He touched on such initiatives as work on Frontier Sports Complex’s new indoor activity center, programs for active adults and seniors, and the launch of a new community reporting tool.

Read more about the district’s strategic plan update.

Revenue shortfall from Naperville grocery tax prompts discussion about an alternative

Naperville’s 1% grocery tax is drawing criticism from some council members after city staff said actual revenue from the tax is projected to be 25% below budget by year’s end.

Deputy Finance Director Traci Marrocco attributes this to the fact that multiple grocery stores have not remitted that tax money.

Find addition details on the deficit and one alternative that has been proposed

Winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold at Naperville convenient store

According to the Illinois Lottery, the Convenient Food Mart on 87th Street sold a winning “Lucky Day Lotto” ticket worth $650,000 Wednesday evening.

As of Thursday afternoon, nobody had turned in that ticket yet, according to a representative from the store. To claim the jackpot, the winner will have had to match all five numbers: 4-18-19-27-33. A second winning ticket was also sold via the lottery’s website.

Student wins Esports championship, marking historic first national title for Benet Academy

Upcoming senior Cruz Jones took home the trophy for the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament in Tulsa, Oklahoma, beating about 30 other competitors. The win proved to be a major comeback for Jones, who says he didn’t win any games in state last year but came back to win at both the state and national levels.

Hear from Jones and his coach, including how the perception of Esports has shifted in recent years

Naperville gardeners, health expert dig into benefits of the hobby

Members of local garden clubs are highlighting how working in the dirt can help with mobility, foster deep social connections, and keep one grounded. Meanwhile, a neurologist with Endeavor Health notes the same pastime also provides low-impact exercise, boosts blood flow, and promotes better nutrition.

Dig into the details with the full story