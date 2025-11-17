Potential e-bike, e-scooter ordinance | New public works director | Illumination returns

Naperville considering e-bike, e-scooter ordinance
The Naperville City Council could take action on e-bike and e-scooter use at its upcoming meeting Tuesday.
Earlier this month, Police Chief Jason Arres and the city council reviewed a draft ordinance that would outline the dos and don’ts of using the forms of transportation, which have grown in popularity in recent years.
Read more about the ordinance proposal and what the council had to say about it.
City of Naperville announces new director of public works
The city of Naperville has hired a new director of public works, set to step into the role next month.
Daniel Randolph, a career engineer, was selected for the position and will start on Dec. 1
Find out more about Randolph and his appointment.
The Morton Arboretum’s Illumination adds Vivid Creatures art exhibits
Illumination has returned to The Morton Arboretum for its 13th year, with four Vivid Creatures art sculptures as part of the new features on the trail.
Take a look at some of the sights and sounds from this year’s event.
Marist wins 4A girls volleyball state title over Benet for second straight year
After a state semifinal victory over Lockport, Benet Academy girls volleyball earned a spot in the IHSA 4A state championship for a fourth consecutive season.
The Redwings were stymied once again in the title game, falling to Marist in the championship game 25-18, 25-17. Benet finished another outstanding season with a record of 39-3.
Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead
It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.
Nov. 17 – Jazz Big Band Fall Concert at the Madden Theatre
Nov. 18 – Community Blood Drive at 95th Street Library
Nov. 18 – Crafternoon: Felt Pie Garland at Nichols Library
Nov. 18 – Astronomy Fundamentals: Getting Started with Astrophotography at Grace United Methodist Church
Nov. 19 – Craft Around the World at Naper Blvd. Library
Nov. 19 – Holiday Tree Lighting at Naper Settlement
Nov. 19 – 360 Youth Services Friendsgiving at Busy Butternut
Nov. 19 to Jan. 4 – Ice Rink & Cocoa Cabanas at Cantigny Park
Nov. 20 – Wind and Percussion Fall Studio Recital at North Central College
Nov. 20 to Jan. 18 – The Rink at Block 59
Nov. 20 to Dec. 21 – Georgiana and Kitty – Christmas at Pemberley, at Playhouse Theatre, McAninch Arts Center
Nov. 21 – Kids Night Out – Gobble Gobble Fun at Fort Hill Activity Center
Nov. 21 – North Central College Symphony Orchestra Fall Concert at Wentz Concert Hall
Nov. 21 – Are you ready for it? A Taylor Experience at Belushi Performance Hall
Nov. 21 to 29 – Christmas at Cantigny Light Show
Nov. 22 and 23 – Holiday Craft Show at Center Park
Nov. 22, 24-26 and 29 – Nature Discovery Days – All About Evergreens at Knoch Knolls Nature Center
Nov. 23 – Wickedly Popular Christmas Light Show at Cantigny Park
Nov. 24 to Dec. 19 – Letters to Santa Mailbox in downtown Naperville