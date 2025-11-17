Potential e-bike, e-scooter ordinance | New public works director | Illumination returns

Naperville considering e-bike, e-scooter ordinance

The Naperville City Council could take action on e-bike and e-scooter use at its upcoming meeting Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Police Chief Jason Arres and the city council reviewed a draft ordinance that would outline the dos and don’ts of using the forms of transportation, which have grown in popularity in recent years.

Read more about the ordinance proposal and what the council had to say about it.

City of Naperville announces new director of public works

The city of Naperville has hired a new director of public works, set to step into the role next month.

Daniel Randolph, a career engineer, was selected for the position and will start on Dec. 1

Find out more about Randolph and his appointment.

The Morton Arboretum’s Illumination adds Vivid Creatures art exhibits

Illumination has returned to The Morton Arboretum for its 13th year, with four Vivid Creatures art sculptures as part of the new features on the trail.

Take a look at some of the sights and sounds from this year’s event.

Marist wins 4A girls volleyball state title over Benet for second straight year

After a state semifinal victory over Lockport, Benet Academy girls volleyball earned a spot in the IHSA 4A state championship for a fourth consecutive season.

The Redwings were stymied once again in the title game, falling to Marist in the championship game 25-18, 25-17. Benet finished another outstanding season with a record of 39-3.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

Nov. 17 – Jazz Big Band Fall Concert at the Madden Theatre

Nov. 18 – Community Blood Drive at 95th Street Library

Nov. 18 – Crafternoon: Felt Pie Garland at Nichols Library

Nov. 18 – Astronomy Fundamentals: Getting Started with Astrophotography at Grace United Methodist Church

Nov. 19 – Craft Around the World at Naper Blvd. Library

Nov. 19 – Holiday Tree Lighting at Naper Settlement

Nov. 19 – 360 Youth Services Friendsgiving at Busy Butternut

Nov. 19 to Jan. 4 – Ice Rink & Cocoa Cabanas at Cantigny Park

Nov. 20 – Wind and Percussion Fall Studio Recital at North Central College

Nov. 20 to Jan. 18 – The Rink at Block 59

Nov. 20 to Dec. 21 – Georgiana and Kitty – Christmas at Pemberley, at Playhouse Theatre, McAninch Arts Center

Nov. 21 – Kids Night Out – Gobble Gobble Fun at Fort Hill Activity Center

Nov. 21 – North Central College Symphony Orchestra Fall Concert at Wentz Concert Hall

Nov. 21 – Are you ready for it? A Taylor Experience at Belushi Performance Hall

Nov. 21 to 29 – Christmas at Cantigny Light Show

Nov. 22 and 23 – Holiday Craft Show at Center Park

Nov. 22, 24-26 and 29 – Nature Discovery Days – All About Evergreens at Knoch Knolls Nature Center

Nov. 23 – Wickedly Popular Christmas Light Show at Cantigny Park

Nov. 24 to Dec. 19 – Letters to Santa Mailbox in downtown Naperville