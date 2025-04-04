Protecting wildlife | Neuqua teacher arrested | Local U.S. Presidential Scholars candidates

Naperville Park District reminds public to protect wildlife this spring

As the weather warms and signs of spring begin to appear in parks and nature areas, the Naperville Park District wishes to remind the public to protect wildlife throughout the season and beyond.

The park district has provided tips for park visitors to help protect both themselves and nature, especially during nesting season.

Neuqua Valley teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate conduct with student

A Neuqua Valley High School teacher was arrested on Thursday, April 3, following investigations into allegations of an inappropriate relationship between him and a student.

56-year-old William Schaub of LaGrange is charged with one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a class 1 felony; one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a class 2 felony, and one count of grooming, a class 4 felony.

West Suburban Community Pantry and DoorDash partnership

The West Suburban Community Pantry in Woodridge has made more than 10,000 home deliveries of nutritious food and groceries to residents in DuPage and Will Counties through its partnership with Project DASH, a program that provides DoorDash drivers to deliver food ordered through the pantry’s online market.

DoorDash subsidized delivery costs through a grant that pays Dashers the normal delivery fee, up to the total grant amount. WSCP received a $7,500 grant, which helped extend its reach to seniors, working parents, and individuals facing barriers such as limited mobility, transportation challenges, child care needs, or other issues.

28 Naperville-area high schoolers named U.S. Presidential Scholars candidates

More than two dozen Naperville-area high schoolers have been named candidates of the 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars program, according to this year’s published list from the U.S. Department of Education.

Kennedy Junior High School student wins American Legion’s Americanism essay contest

Astha Savalia, a seventh-grader at Kennedy Junior High School in Naperville School District 203, recently earned first-place recognition for the American Legion’s Americanism essay contest.

The annual program encourages students to learn about the fundamental rights and freedoms that are a part of the U.S. Constitution. The American Legion Department of Illinois, the American Legion Auxiliary, and the Sons of the American Legion are co-sponsors of the essay contest.

Savalia was recognized for her essay at a special ceremony at American Legion Post 43 in Naperville.